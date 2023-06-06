Why did PGA Tour & LIV Golf merge? Agreement and merger terms explored

After an intense rivalry following its inception, LIV Golf has merged with PGA Tour. The two golf tours had seen their players and executives develop a burning hatred for one another in the early stages, but that had since died down. Everything seemed to be on good terms recently at the Masters and the PGA Championship and now, they've officially come together.

The two tours signed an agreement that would combine their commercial businesses and rights into a new, yet-to-be-named for-profit company. Essentially, the PGA Tour and LIV Golf will become one and likely have a new name. The DP World Tour is also included in this.

The two sides had decided that the game of golf was stronger united, so they decided to do so. LIV CEO Greg Norman had recently said that he wanted to come to an agreement with PGA.

PGA TOUR @PGATOUR The PGA TOUR, DP World Tour and PIF announce landmark agreement to unify men’s professional golf. The PGA TOUR, DP World Tour and PIF announce landmark agreement to unify men’s professional golf.

After Brooks Koepka won the PGA Championship, commissioner Jay Monahan saw no future where the two leagues remained rivals.

Following the completion of the 2023 season, memberships will be redefined and those who were barred for defecting can apply for reinstatement. That includes membership to the DP World Tour.

PGA Tour and LIV Golf offer statements on the merger

Jay Monahan offered up a statement on the merger via the Tour website:

“After two years of disruption and distraction, this is a historic day for the game we all know and love. This transformational partnership recognizes the immeasurable strength of the PGA TOUR’s history, legacy and pro-competitive model and combines with it the DP World Tour and LIV – including the team golf concept – to create an organization that will benefit golf’s players, commercial and charitable partners and fans.

"Going forward, fans can be confident that we will, collectively, deliver on the promise we’ve always made – to promote competition of the best in professional golf and that we are committed to securing and driving the game’s future."

PIF Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan said:

“Today is a very exciting day for this special game and the people it touches around the world. We are proud to partner with the PGA TOUR to leverage PIF’s unparalleled success and track record of unlocking value and bringing innovation and global best practices to business and sectors worldwide. We are committed to unifying, promoting and growing the game of golf around the world and offering the highest-quality product to the many millions of long-time fans globally, while cultivating new fans."

All new changes appear set to take place beyond the 2023 season, so the current PGA Tour and LIV Golf seasons won't be affected.

