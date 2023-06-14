Patrick Cantlay understands Jon Rahm and other golfer’s ‘betrayal’ feeling following the PGA x LIV merger

Jon Rahm and many other golfers said they felt betrayed by the PGA Tour/LIV Golf merger, and Patrick Cantlay echoed that sentiment. Many golfers feel blindsided by what was a stunning and unprecedented move on the part of the Tour. With little to no warning, they were shocked by the news.

Rahm said on Tuesday via SB Nation:

“The general feeling is that a lot of people feel a bit of betrayal from management."

Cantlay says that the feeling is totally understandable. There had been a lot of disdain for each side in this burgeoning rivalry. Those who left were gone and those who stayed did so by turning down a lot of money. Cantlay said:

“It’s totally understandable. I think anytime that you’re left in the dark on a decision that potentially affects you massively, that could easily make you upset.”

Cantlay went on to discuss his own feelings. He said he sought out information regarding this merger after it happened, something he hardly ever does with any golf news:

“[I was confused] about what was really going on. [Since I got] a lot of the information from the media and having just conflicted opinions and stories, I’m not really sure exactly what [was] going on. I definitely read more last week than a normal week. There was much more of it. I actually looked for golf articles last week, which is very abnormal. Normally, they find me.”

Jon Rahm's full comments on the matter included a deep discussion of faith in leadership via Eurosport:

"I think it gets to a point where you want to have faith in management, and I want to have faith that this is the best thing for all of us, but it's clear that that's not the consensus."

After mentioning that everyone felt betrayed, he continued:

“We're certainly in a spot in time where there's a big question mark - we don't have any of the answers we'd like. I thought my phone was going to catch on fire at one point. At one point I told [my wife] Kelley I'm going to throw my phone in the drawer and not look at it for four hours because I can't deal with this."

More details will likely be available eventually, but Rahm and others, Patrick Cantlay included, will more than likely have to wait in the dark until then.

Can Patrick Cantlay win his first major this weekend?

Can Patrick Cantlay, the world's fourth-ranked golfer, finally win a major this weekend? He comes into the US Open with pretty solid odds:

Scottie Scheffler +650

Jon Rahm +800

Brooks Koepka +850

Viktor Hovland +1000

Rory McIlroy +1100

Patrick Cantlay +1400

Max Homa +1600

Xander Schauffele +1800

Justin Thomas +2500

Jordan Spieth +2500

Collin Morikawa +2500

Cameron Smith +2500

Tony Finau +2500

Can Patrick Cantlay land his first major win?

He faces stiff competition with Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm, and Scottie Scheffler, but it might be time the golfer finally broke through and won one of the big ones. He'll tee off tomorrow morning.

