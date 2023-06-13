What's in store for Brooks Koepka if he wins the upcoming US Open Golf 2023?

Brooks Koepka is playing some of the best golf in the world. He's ranked 13th in the world, and if OWGR counted LIV points or if he hadn't left the PGA Tour, he would easily be in the top 10 and vying to reach the top of the leaderboard. Very few golfers are in better form.

If he continues this hot streak at the upcoming US Open, he'll become one of the very few players to ever win two majors in a single year. Had he been able to win at the Masters, where he finished T2, it would have been one of the best years in golf history.

As it stands, a victory would give Koepka status he might never have dreamed of. Winning the US Open would give him a tie with the legendary Tiger Woods in major win percentage and US Open tally, with 12 fewer starts than Woods.

This kind of success is nearly unprecedented. It may be jumping the gun to begin discussing what would happen if Koepka won an event with all of the world's best golfers in it, but he very well could do it.

The LIV Golf star currently has extremely favorable odds to win the US Open:

Scottie Scheffler +650

Jon Rahm +800

Brooks Koepka +850

Viktor Hovland +1000

Rory McIlroy +1100

Patrick Cantlay +1400

Max Homa +1600

Xander Schauffele +1800

Justin Thomas +2500

Jordan Spieth +2500

Collin Morikawa +2500

Cameron Smith +2500

Tony Finau +2500

Dustin Johnson +2800

Cameron Young +3500

Matt Fitzpatrick +3500

Tyrrell Hatton +4000

Hideki Matsuyama +4000

Bryson DeChambeau +4000

Sungjae Im +4000

Jason Day +4000

Tommy Fleetwood +4500

Only world numbers one and two have higher odds of winning this major tournament than him. It's largely impossible to predict the winner of a golf event, especially a major. However, it's almost impossible to overlook Koepka's track record this year alone.

After a T2 at the Masters, he won the PGA Championship and appears poised to give the US Open a run for its money. It will take a herculean effort to win this major, but it also took one to place so well at the Masters and win the PGA. It's nothing new for Koepka, who is seeking his third major victory.

Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy paired for US Open

Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy are paired up

Despite the LIV Golf PGA Tour merger, Rory McIlroy doesn't like the tour and still hopes it gets dissolved.

He said:

"I still hate LIV - I hope it goes away and fully expect that it does. This is the DP - PGA TOUR and PIF... I’ve come to terms with it. I’ve seen what’s happened in other sports and other businesses. I’ve resigned myself to the fact that this is what’s gonna happen.”

Ironically, he's paired up with Brooks Koepka, who is quickly becoming the most prominent golfer on that Tour. They may be tourmates once again next season, even though McIlroy probably doesn't want that.

