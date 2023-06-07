“I still hate LIV - I hope it goes away”: Rory McIlroy claims the PGA merger is with PIF, not LIV Golf

With the unprecedented PGA Tour merger with PIF and LIV Golf, Rory McIlroy's decision to stay away and turn down the money appears to be a poor one. However, in the wake of the partnership, the star golfer's feelings about the rebel tour have not changed.

McIlroy has been one of the loudest detractors of LIV Golf since its formation. He's never missed a chance to talk down on the league and is not fond of those who joined it. Even after the merger, that hasn't changed. He said (via @TrackingRory):

"I still hate LIV - I hope it goes away and fully expect that it does. This is the DP - PGA TOUR and PIF.”

He's not technically wrong. The merger is with PIF, which is the body overseeing LIV. Even Greg Norman, the CEO of LIV, was not named on the merger, so McIlroy's point rings true.

McIlroy also knows that his wish may not come true, though. He'd like to see the rebel tour dissolved, but that may not happen now:

“I’ve come to terms with it. I’ve seen what’s happened in other sports and other businesses. I’ve resigned myself to the fact that this is what’s gonna happen.”

The future of golf is changing, though the World No. 3 golfer did admit that he thinks a merger is better for the future of golf. The sport is better unified than divided, so this partnership could do just that.

Rory McIlroy excoriated by fellow PGA star

After the shocking and relatively unforeseen merger, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan called a player meeting to discuss the change. He faced calls to resign during the same.

Rory McIlroy is not happy

It was described as an intense meeting and there were shots fired back and forth. Grayson Murray was among those calling for Monahan's removal, and Rory McIlroy didn't take kindly to that.

McIlroy suggested that Murray just play better if he was worried about the merger. Murray, who is currently ranked around the 300 mark in OWGR, responded with an upset profanity according to Daily Mail:

"F**k off!"

The animosity didn't last, though. A source said that they were pleasant following the meeting:

"We chatted as a group of players and we were laughing about the comment. No beef or hard feelings either way."

The merger isn't going away. Hence, while there are certainly some upset golfers about the whole thing, they will have to adjust by 2024 when the whole partnership takes shape.

Poll : 0 votes