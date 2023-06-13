"If there is no LIV Golf I have to go somewhere" - Sergio Garcia opens up about future plans if LIV Golf is disbanded post PGA Tour merger

Sergio Garcia was one of the loudest supporters of LIV Golf. After he defected, he routinely spoke out about the PGA Tour and in support of his new league. The budding rivalry was driven by vocal players like him.

However, thanks to the recent merger between PIF and the PGA Tour, LIV's future is in question. CEO Greg Norman insists that the league will go on, but there's no telling what will happen when the merger becomes official next year.

If LIV is dissolved, Garcia doesn't know where he'll go, saying via Mirror:

"Well if there is no LIV Golf I have to go somewhere."

He also admitted that he hadn't heard what LIV's plans were:

"Not much, not much. I wish I could tell you more but unfortunately not much. I guess things will come out as everything settles, but I think at the end of the day it is where we probably should have been [merged] at the beginning and I think it is better for everyone, so that is the most important thing."

Garcia's future with the Ryder Cup is also in doubt. With LIV not technically barred from the event, the captain, in this case, Luke Donald, will have to select him for the team:

"It doesn't look like I will be able to do it this year [play in the Ryder Cup] unfortunately. But I guess it is all speculation at the moment so in the next few weeks we will found out more."

CEO Greg Norman says that Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the head of the PIF which is merging with the Tour, said LIV will continue.

He said:

“There will be no operational changes in 2023, 2024, 2025 and into the future. LIV is a stand-alone entity and will continue to be that moving forward. And that comes right from the top.”

Obviously, Al-Rumayyan is quite fond of LIV Golf. He put a lot of money into it and is clearly not interested in seeing it go away. Nothing has been confirmed, but it doesn't look like Sergio Garcia will need a new home next year.

What's next for Sergio Garcia after LIV Golf PGA Tour merger

Even if LIV does go away, Sergio Garcia can reapply to the PGA Tour under the new merger. Whether or not he'd be willing to humble himself and do that remains to be seen, so he may be hoping that LIV is here to stay forever.

Sergio Garcia's future is unclear

What is in store for the legendary golfer remains to be seen. Should LIV continue, then he'd have no reason to do anything else. If it doesn't, then he may mull retirement.

Sergio Garcia is 43 years old, so he probably doesn't have all that many years of active golfing left anyway. This is probably why he took the money from PIF in the first place.

As things stand, he will likely ride off into the sunset under Norman's breakaway tour.

Poll : 0 votes