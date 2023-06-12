LIV Golf’s HyFlyers GC being sued for trademark infringement

LIV Golf may be out of the woods regarding its legal trouble with the PGA Tour, but other legal battles are coming their way anyway.

One of their teams, the HyFlyers GC, is being sued for trademark infringement. According to NUCLR Golf, their logo is pretty similar to that of Fallen Footwear.

"LIV Golf’s HyFlyers GC are being sued in New Jersey Court for trademark infringement. The lawsuit, filed by Cool Brands Supply alleges that their logo, which has been in use since 2003 by one of their popular skate brands has been ripped off. LIV (left) vs. Fallen Footwear (right)- reporting via ESPN."

This is the team captained by legendary golfer Phil Mickelson. Per ESPN, they are suing because of the:

"Defendants' adoption and use of their knockoff logo nearly twenty years after Plaintiff commenced use and in the face of Plaintiff's federal trademark registration is not just reckless and inexplicable -- it is willful infringement and unfair competition."

The logo was on full display at the Masters, where Mickelson finished T2 as LIV Golf proved they could compete in major tournaments. Cool Brands Supply's attorneys wrote:

"The similarities between the two marks, particularly when used on clothing, are striking, and are confusing consumers and causing damage to Plaintiff's senior mark and brand. Plaintiff previously demanded that Defendants cease use of their infringing logo, and they refused."

Three-time PGA Tour winner Brendan Steele, 2021 U.S. Amateur winner James Piot, and Cameron Tringale are with Mickelson on this year's HyFlyers GC roster.

Mickelson himself was reached out to for comment by ESPN, but he hasn't responded. It appears as if Cool Brands Supply has a fairly reasonable chance of winning this case, which may force Lefty and his teammates to change their logo.

However, by the time this all comes to fruition, the PGA Tour/LIV Golf merger may have taken place already and could dissolve the teams as they currently exist. Everything regarding both tours is somewhat up in the air right now.

Golf writer believes PGA Tour's deal with LIV Golf will hurt reputations

The PGA Tour's pending merger with LIV Golf shocked everyone in the golf world. After months of anger and vitriol toward each other and no inkling of a rumor of reconciliation, the two tours suddenly announced the shocking partnership.

The LIV Golf merger was a surprise

It surprised and disappointed a lot of people, but Eamon Lynch of Golfweek had a few scathing words to say:

"The association with an abhorrent regime will surface in every partner meeting, in mocking commentary every time the Tour positions itself as inclusive or forward-thinking. This moral aspect matters less to Tour members and executives."

"Monahan torched their trust, but anger dissipates. If the settlement promises money, then he can survive as commissioner. But his faintly anguished look while sitting next to Al-Rumayyan revealed a man fully aware that his reputation won’t endure the abject about-face he performed."

Jay Monahan, the PGA Tour commissioner, suspended LIV rebels, but then turned around and announced a partnership with their main sponsor. It was a big surprise and it almost certainly hurt his reputation.

