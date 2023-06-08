LIV Golf's Global Partnerships garner massive attention: Marriott, Anheuser-Busch, Fox, and ESPN eager to collaborate

LIV Golf's merger with the PGA Tour through their main sponsor PIF (the Saudi Arabian funding) has grabbed the attention of a lot of people. Big brands are suddenly very interested in partnering with the brand now that the biggest golf league on earth has done so.

This has done wonders for LIV's validity and could make CEO Greg Norman and PIF Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan a lot of money. Evidently, some of the top brands in the country are calling up Norman and Company.

Sportswriter Alan Shipnuck said via FirePitCollective:

"Internally, LIV has thrown around $500 million valuations, which seemed like science fiction…until the merger. As part of Norman’s all-call, LIV’s global head of partnerships, Monica Fee, spoke about how her phone has been 'ringing off the hook' since the merger announcement, citing Marriott, Anheuser-Busch, Fox and ESPN as those who had already made inquiries."

The merger is what made LIV seem like a good business deal for these companies. Prior to it, the rebel tour was a major risk that could barely get themselves on TV. Shipnuck continued:

"Getting the stamp of approval from the PGA Tour has allowed LIV to be openly embraced by corporate America, at last. (This has always been part of Al-Rumayyan’s vision, too; how many blockbuster deals will the PIF now do by leveraging relationships with the Tour’s sponsors?)"

He added:

"If LIV can get some of it tournaments on network TV through the Tour’s existing deals (still a big unknown), that brings a whole new level of visibility, and value, to the franchises."

Al-Rumayyan is now essentially the boss of all of it. He's the top dog in the PIF, which is now effectively serving as the funding for both tours or at least will be once this all goes through.

There's a lot of money involved and now, ESPN, Mariott and so many other companies see a way for them to profit as well. Before the merger, the money was considered tainted and those who accepted it were controversial at the very least.

Greg Norman assured LIV Golf will continue after merger

There were a few persistent questions following the shocking PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger. Where will LIV go? Why wasn't Greg Norman involved with the merger officially?

LIV Golf isn't going anywhere

While there's no telling why he wasn't, the biggest question is what his league would do in the future. Many speculated that it might go away since the two became under one entity and LIV members could reapply to the PGA Tour.

However, Norman recently revealed that the rebel tour isn't going anywhere:

“There will be no operational changes in 2023, 2024, 2025 and into the future. LIV is a stand-alone entity and will continue to be that moving forward. And that comes right from the top.”

What is becoming clear is that Al-Rumayyan is quite fond of LIV Golf. He funneled a lot of money into it and is clearly not interested in seeing it go away. It did change some things for the sport as a whole and who knows what it could do now.

