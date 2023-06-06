“Always take the money”: Golf fans troll Tiger Woods for turning down $800 million LIV offer after PGA merges with Saudi-backed league

Tiger Woods turned down almost $1 billion to join LIV Golf. Several months later, the rebel tour merged with his own. Now, PGA Tour and LIV are going to be one and the same. Many golfers jumped ship for the money, but Woods stayed strong and remained loyal to his tour. Now, it seems as if it never mattered.

One fan pointed this fact out on Twitter. Woods was offered a massive payday to join, more than any other golfer has reportedly been given. He wanted to remain loyal to PGA, and he refused, becoming a champion for the Tour in the process. Was it worth it? This fan doesn't believe so.

Genevieve Roch-Decter, CFA @GRDecter Tiger Woods turned down more than $700 million to join the LIV golf tour in order to stay loyal to the PGA



Less than a year later, LIV and the PGA merged



Several fans noticed this as well and jumped on the legendary golfer, who is recovering from surgery. From their perspective, it doesn't look as if Woods made the right choice in hindsight.

🪦🦇 @DEADMAN_pt3 Tiger turned down 800Ms just for PGA and Liv to merge ⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️ Tiger turned down 800Ms just for PGA and Liv to merge ⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️

Many poked fun at the 82-time PGA Tour winner. Woods is a billionaire with a $1.1 billion net worth, but this wouldn't have hurt him. Instead, he misses out on a payday without many consequences.

One fan made the interesting point that when Woods has had struggles, the PGA Tour world has often turned on him. They disavowed him during his struggles with infidelity, so why would he not return the favor and get a lot of money in the process? It certainly looks like the wrong choice now.

Outlaw Scrawny Black -🧭- @MillyBeamen Tiger Woods is a goofball for fumbling that $800 million deal with LIV Golf.



All just to stay on the good side of people who labeled him like a mass murderer all because he wanted some side coochie.



Another fan believes that Tiger Woods is probably not too happy about this merger. He and many others were proud proponents of the PGA Tour and did not mince words about LIV. Now, they're all back together.

Normal @sbximperial Tiger Woods turned down $800 Million to play in LIV so he can stay with the PGA. Now they're merging. I would turn into John Wick going out for vengeance lmfao Tiger Woods turned down $800 Million to play in LIV so he can stay with the PGA. Now they're merging. I would turn into John Wick going out for vengeance lmfao

One Twitter user included Rory McIlroy in this discussion. From a public fued with Greg Norman to fiery debates over LIV, McIlroy became the rebel tour's biggest detractor. He, too, turned down a lot of money. Now, it was all for nothing.

Hamish Mitchell @H_MitchellPhoto Tiger and Rory must be PISSED. They turned down hundreds of millions of dollars to stay with the PGA, and then the PGA caves and merges with LIV. Yikes! Tiger and Rory must be PISSED. They turned down hundreds of millions of dollars to stay with the PGA, and then the PGA caves and merges with LIV. Yikes!

Many fans believe this was a critical mistake on the part of the legendary golfer. He has not yet commented on the ordeal.

Max Pashman CFP® @maxpashman Tiger Woods had the opportunity to get an $800 million contract from LIV, but turned it down.



Tiger Woods is certainly not hurting financially, but more money is never a bad thing. The fans believe he cost himself a chance at a lot of money and could have had it without the reputation hit or the consequences.

Tiger Woods once fueded with Greg Norman

While the two leagues were still separate, Tiger Woods was a loud detractor of LIV. This may go back to his conflict with Greg Norman, the CEO of the rebel tour. Norman once wrote Woods a letter, hand-written, after his Masters win in 2019.

Tiger Woods and Greg Norman in 2011

He said:

"I said, 'Hey, this is Greg Norman here. I’ve got a note for Tiger – can you please hand-deliver it to him?' Well, I never heard a word back from the guy." Norman said. "When I won my first major championship, Jack Nicklaus was the first person to walk down out of the TV tower and congratulate me. I don’t know – maybe Tiger just dislikes me. I have no idea. I’ve never had a conversation with him about it.”

It appears as if Woods wanted nothing to do with Norman, who he would later say needs to be removed from leadership at LIV Golf.

