“It's been very different”: Jon Rahm shares how his life’s changed since winning his second major at Augusta Masters

Jon Rahm turned in a spectacular performance at the Masters this year en route to a stunning comeback win. It was the second major victory of his young career, and it might be the most impactful. The Masters is arguably the biggest tournament in golf.

Rahm admitted that he has seen a dramatic change in people's perception of him. Most people already thought he was an excellent golfer, but there's a new lens in which he's viewed in following the win.

He discussed the change on the Barstool Fore Play podcast:

"After this win, I've noticed here in the US a massive shift as well. There could be many reasons why but those cheers and those ovations I got at RBC [Heritage]... It's been very different. I think it's because it's the Masters, it's maybe the one event that a lot of people that maybe don't watch golf all the time watch."

He added:

"Maybe because it's my second major, I don't know what it may be. Maybe the year I've had, all these things combined. It's been very different, it's been incredible to be embraced by the US crowd the way Spain has."

Rahm received a ton of cheers from the crowd during the RBC Heritage, which was the PGA Tour event directly following the 2023 Masters. A lot of players dropped out of the event after the major but Rahm elected to stay in and he was shocked with the reception.

The eventual winner four-putted his first hole at Augusta National, but he was able to rebound quickly. By the end of the day, he was tied for first. By the early stages of the final round, he had taken a lead he wouldn't relinquish.

Jon Rahm hopeful his winning ways continue at Mexico Open

At the Mexico Open, Jon Rahm is the defending champion. He won the last event and looks poised to defend his title after a run of good form. He said via the PGA Tour:

"Feeling good with the game where it’s at right now. I’ve only been able to defend the Spanish Open as a professional, so it wouldn’t be the worst thing if I could make the Mexico Open be my next defense.”

He continued:

“Even though there’s competition, you’re in such a relaxing spot … there’s a lot worse places to be than this one. I’m glad to be back and I’m glad to be in good form this year.”

Can Jon Rahm repeat at the Mexico Open?

He said after the first Mexico Open win, which came nearly a year after his last PGA Tour victory:

“To be able to come here and go wire to wire, take the lead on Thursday and never give it up and never really be trailing from that point on was big,” Rahm said. “To get it done in any Spanish-speaking country makes it a lot more special, there's always a little bit of extra pressure, extra motivation for me to want to win. So, it was big, it was big.”

Now, he'll look to defend his title. Will Jon Rahm come away victorious once again in 2023?

Poll : 0 votes