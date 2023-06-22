“Self-defeating, self-destructive”: Bryson DeChambeau snapping back at a fan timing him at US Open did not sit well with Golf fans 

Bryson DeChambeau isn't the world's fastest golfer and at the US Open last weekend, one fan decided to time him. He followed the LIV Golf star around to see how long it took him. At a certain point, DeChambeau became aware of this behavior.

It didn't sit right with him, so he lashed out at the fan. He told them the other golfers had just finished and tried to troll him for timing.

NUCLR GOLF @NUCLRGOLF ⏱️Bryson DeChambeau was timed by a fan at the



🗣️ “Are you still timing, cause they just walked off the green buddy…. You’re still timing? Ok thank you.”



⏱️Bryson DeChambeau was timed by a fan at the #USOpen last week… he wasn’t happy.🗣️ “Are you still timing, cause they just walked off the green buddy…. You’re still timing? Ok thank you.” 😤⏱️Bryson DeChambeau was timed by a fan at the #USOpen last week… he wasn’t happy.🗣️ “Are you still timing, cause they just walked off the green buddy…. You’re still timing? Ok thank you.” 😅 https://t.co/co1Vi6PpQ9

DeChambeau said:

"You still timing? Because they just walked off the green, buddy. You still timing? Okay, thank you."

Based on the reaction from the golfer, it was clear that he wasn't all that pleased with the fan's decision to run the timer. His response hasn't sat well with fans who watched it all unfold, though.

One went so far as to say that DeChambeau was self-defeating and that this behavior was very disappointing to see. They also believe that this kind of action isn't healthy.

Another said that this proves that Bryson DeChambeau can't win when fans watch him closely. He won a major while there weren't any fans in attendance, and this fan doesn't believe that should count the same.

Case of Spades @case_of_spades @NUCLRGOLF This further proves my point that Bryson doesn’t win the US Open at Winged Foot if there was fans in attendance. Bryson still had zero majors in my book! @NUCLRGOLF This further proves my point that Bryson doesn’t win the US Open at Winged Foot if there was fans in attendance. Bryson still had zero majors in my book!

With a lot of players in the world of golf, claiming one is easily the least liked is a bold statement. It's not one that this fan refrained from making, though.

Another commenter said that those who win golf tournaments like this don't focus on what fans are doing or saying. Unfortunately, DeChambeau did focus on the fans and he did not win the US Open.

One fan pointed out the irony of DeChambeau, who was being timed, wasting even more time arguing with a fan. He was already supposedly moving slowly, but then he stopped to take time to respond.

Another laughed at the idea of Bryson DeChambeau having to adjust to timers on the course. With the slow pace of play becoming a problem for many golfers, there's a chance they could get implemented at some point.

Rhino @SPCRhino @NUCLRGOLF What would Bryson do if they added shot clocks? Hahahaha @NUCLRGOLF What would Bryson do if they added shot clocks? Hahahaha

In most senses, it's usually a safe idea to ignore fans, even if they're heckling. This has happened with the LIV star before and he continues to engage. One fan couldn't understand why he keeps making that mistake.

Robert Cortner @RobertCortner NUCLR GOLF @NUCLRGOLF ⏱️Bryson DeChambeau was timed by a fan at the



🗣️ “Are you still timing, cause they just walked off the green buddy…. You’re still timing? Ok thank you.”



⏱️Bryson DeChambeau was timed by a fan at the #USOpen last week… he wasn’t happy.🗣️ “Are you still timing, cause they just walked off the green buddy…. You’re still timing? Ok thank you.” 😤⏱️Bryson DeChambeau was timed by a fan at the #USOpen last week… he wasn’t happy.🗣️ “Are you still timing, cause they just walked off the green buddy…. You’re still timing? Ok thank you.” 😅 https://t.co/co1Vi6PpQ9 Why does Bryson ever think it’s a good idea to chirp back at fans twitter.com/nuclrgolf/stat… Why does Bryson ever think it’s a good idea to chirp back at fans twitter.com/nuclrgolf/stat…

Bryson DeChambeau finished T20 at the US Open, posting a score of one above par.

Bryson DeChambeau hopeful for Ryder Cup appearance

There's been no official word on whether or not Zach Johnson will select LIV Golf members as his six selections for the USA Ryder Cup team. He's allowed to, but whether or not he will remains to be seen.

Will Bryson DeChambeau make the Ryder Cup?

Bryson DeChambeau said via Yahoo! Sports:

"I think [the door] is open a lot more. I hope that [captain Zach Johnson] picks the best players from the country. That’s the most important thing is playing for the country.”

He added:

“I think Brooks [Koepka] is already qualified and I think he’s already on the team. If my game continues to improve and I play well in another Major and play well in some LIV events, I hope [Johnson] considers some of those guys. It’d be nice to consider me.”

These majors have proven that LIV Golf members can compete. Will they be chosen to represent their country?

Poll : 0 votes