“Shut the f**k up” - Bryson DeChambeau shuts up bystander at Oak Hill after his derogatory remark

Bryson DeChambeau had a concise response to a heckler at the PGA Championship. Many golfers prefer to ignore hecklers, but they occasionally cross the line. It's something the LIV Golf star is probably familiar with after his defection from the PGA Tour.

A heckler shouted at DeChambeau:

"Laying up doesn’t make you a p***y.”

Quick with a response, DeChambeau said back:

"Shut the f**k up."

The LIV star was also accosted by fans after he was announced prior to teeing off, but he told the media afterward that he expects that kind of reaction. It doesn't bother him, but the fan during the event took it too far.

DeChambeau didn't let the heckler faze him, though. He would go on to finish T4 as part of an incredible showing for LIV Golf at the PGA Championship. He finished well and Brooks Koepka was the ultimate victor.

Though he's qualified for many different majors through their various qualification methods, Bryson DeChambeau says that change is coming. According to Golf Monthly, the LIV star says a new option is being discussed:

“There's been numerous ideas brought up. I think one that we're all looking at right now, at least from my perspective and what I've heard so far is just creating an exemption category for LIV players based on how they play during the course of the year."

"I think that would be the most fair and opportune thing for LIV Golfers considering the fields that we have, the Major champions we have, and the elite level of play that we have each and every week. If they're able to do that, I think everything is good.”

He added:

"The OWGR points, we've gone so far down the list now that it's really difficult to make us even relevant. I think that was part of their play, which is fine. It is what it is. But I think there's another route to the Majors.”

Could this pave the way for LIV Golf to further inhabit the major tournaments? There were 18 of them at the PGA Championship last weekend.

Bryson DeChambeau has no regrets about LIV Golf move

Despite the fan reaction and the general disdain from the public towards LIV Golf, Bryson DeChambeau has no regrets. According to the Washington Post, DeChambeau believes it was wholly worth it:

“Look, we’re here to play golf, we’re contracted to play golf, and I think the most important part is to provide great entertainment wherever possible and whatever platform that is, whatever platform that provides it."

"When you can talk about ethics, that’s people’s perception. I mean, I completely disagree with [the criticism], but everybody has a right to their own opinion, and I’d say: ‘Was it worth it? Absolutely.’”

Bryson DeChambeau doesn't regret LIV

His deal to join the league was over $120 million for four years. That probably helps make things better when it comes to public perception. However, Bryson DeChambeau believes LIV is doing good for the sport:

“Over the course of time, like many have said, you’ll see what good and what positive impact we’re having. What we keep continue doing every single tournament in growing and helping out the communities and inspiring junior golfers, helping people that are struggling."

Poll : 0 votes