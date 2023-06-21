"I like the pressure" - Pablo Larrazabal Thrilled to play alongside Luke Donald in the upcoming Ryder Cup

Pablo Larrazabal is on the brink of making it into the Ryder Cup for Team Europe. He admitted that he's not looking too far ahead, but he's anxious to prepare for the Cup according to the Herald:

"I go week by week. I’m not looking forward to anything, I’m looking forward to the work I’m doing today to prepare for the tournament. I know what I’ve done in the last five weeks. I know, for example, Luke Donald is having an eye on me. I know he is going to choose to play with me but I’ve had that pressure all my career."

He went on to say he's happy about playing with Donald, adding that he's not fazed by the stress:

“I like the pressure, I adjust to the pressure and whatever way it goes, it will go. Ryder Cup doesn’t take a minute of my sleep, probably jet-lag does at the moment. It’s in my mind because you guys (the media) remind me every now and then. But the Ryder Cup is a result of the work you do day after day."

Pablo Larrazabal hasn't been confirmed for a spot, but he's in great shape to either earn a qualification or be hand-picked by the team.

Pablo Larrazabal is ready to see dreams come true

Pablo Larrazabal's childhood dream of watching the Ryder Cup has turned into a reality as he is likely to participate in the prestigious tournament.

He said:

“I checked off all my dreams and Ryder Cup has never been my dream because I saw it very far away. I saw all my idols playing Ryder Cup, but I’m not an idol of myself."

He also added that he's at peace with whatever happens and he'll be rooting for the Europeans regardless of his status:

“If it happens, it happens, but if not I will pulling for Team Europe anyway. I’m a Ryder Cup fan, it’s one of the tournaments that I watch from the first tee shot to the last. I watch all the Ryder Cups on TV, the one in Valderrama I watched on site when I was 14 years old.”

Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Tyrrell Hatton, and Matt Fitzpatrick hold five of the automatic qualifying spots. Yannik Paul owns the sixth for the time being.

Pablo Larrazabal is ready

Pablo’s place is not secured, though, as Victor Perez, Adrian Meronk, Adrian Otaegui, and Jorge Campillo, all of whom would be making their debuts, are hot on his tail.

Beyond that, Luke Donald can select the remaining six slots on his roster, so Larrazabal has a very good chance regardless. Donald said:

“I think from the side of trying to fulfil the team and fill those last few spots, we’re looking for some rookies who are really keen to be a part of it. There have been some great stories and great victories from those guys too, so I’m really happy with where we are."

That certainly sounds as if Pablo Larrazabal is a prime choice for Donald and the European team.

Poll : 0 votes