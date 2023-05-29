“To open a Ryder Cup with Jon will be amazing” - Pablo Larrazabal shares his ambitions with compatriot Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm is arguably going to be the best player on Europe's Ryder Cup team, which European Tour star Pablo Larrazabal hopes to join.

In an interview, he said:

"He sent me a nice message yesterday, a beautiful message. On the PGA Championship, we were supposed to play a practice round, nine holes on Wednesday. The weather on Wednesday was not nice at all in Oak Hill. He changed plans or whatever, you know he's the number one in the world, I'm not going to make him change plans for me... And then we met on the range the day after... we see each other on the range and he said, 'Well, let's see if we can play nine holes together before Rome."

He added:

"We might have to play together. He said that last week and then yesterday, he said to me, 'Well, we probably have to play nine holes together before Rome!'"

Larrazabal admitted that it was always his dream to watch a Ryder Cup. Once he did that, he realized it was an entirely new level of golf, so he aspired to play in one.

He received a message from the European captain hinting that he might end up on Jon Rahm's squad, too:

"Yeah, I received a very kind message yesterday from Luke [Donald], saying, 'Uh-oh, you got my attention.' So yeah, I know Luke is looking with his left eye like, '... be careful!'"

He added that playing with Rahm would be incredible:

"To open a Ryder Cup with Jon would be amazing, but as I said, if I'm not playing, it's all right. To play in Ryder Cup or play the Masters are results that are not in my hands. What is in my hands is to keep working every day, to keep having fun, to keep fighting every shot like it is the last one. If I keep doing that, it will come if it has to come."

With another European Tour victory under his belt, Pablo Larrazabal inches closer and closer to achieving his dreams of playing a Ryder Cup and doing so with Jon Rahm.

Jack Nicklaus raves about Jon Rahm

There's a good reason Jon Rahm is already on the European team for the Ryder Cup. He's an excellent golfer and currently the world number two, ever so slightly behind Scottie Scheffler.

Jack Nicklaus praised Jon Rahm

Jack Nicklaus recently spoke about him and gave him glowing reviews via Tennis World USA:

“I have followed Rahm since the beginning... I've always thought he plays very brilliant golf... He plays in a very similar way to me: from left to right, with a very powerful game... I like the way he does it, he has a fire inside him that never goes out... He may even lose control (as happened in Oak Hills, NDR), but it is something that comes back to him... Many kids lose control, but this fact destroys them."

That's high praise coming from one of the best and most decorated golfers of all time.

