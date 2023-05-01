“I’m hitting the ball great”: Tiger Woods’ recent conversation with Jack Nicklaus hints he's not done yet

Tiger Woods has undergone surgery and is taking time off from the PGA Tour, something he was barely participating in as it was. His health has been declining and it's been a struggle for him for a while.

However, a recent interview with legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus has the golfer believing Woods doesn't sound like a man on his way out of the sport.

Nicklaus seemed to imply that Woods didn't believe he was finished playing based on their conversations via Golf Week:

“We talk quite a bit. He said, ‘I’m really playing well. I’m hitting the ball great. My short game’s great. My putting’s good.’ He said, ‘I just can’t walk.’ And he says, ‘If it helps where I can walk, I’m willing to do it.’ He wouldn’t be having the operations if he wasn’t interested in wanting to continue to play. He’s a very motivated and dedicated young man to continue to play the game of golf."

From Nicklaus' perspective, Woods wouldn't really be bothering with surgery if he wasn't adamant about returning to the PGA Tour and playing somewhat regularly again.

Annika Sorenstam, a 72-time LPGA Tour winner, said:

“I can just see it from a fan’s standpoint. I think he’s in more pain than he lets everybody know. I think it’s a lot more serious. But he is so tough. And so courageous.”

She continued:

“I think we’d all like to see him play. He adds so much to the game every time he tees up. Whether he makes the cut or not, he adds to the tournament in so many ways. But you don’t want to see anybody in pain. You don’t want to see anybody, they’re hurting. Especially in his case. So hopefully this surgery will be the last of it. And will be good for him. Who knows.”

It's very unlikely that Woods will recover in time to play this year. But if he rests up and recovers and the surgery goes well, there's a real chance fans could see a version of Tiger Woods they haven't seen in a long time.

Tiger Woods, Talor Gooch discussed LIV Golf at Augusta

At Augusta National, LIV Golf members and PGA Tour members mixed on the same field for one of the very few chances to do so all year. It gave some players a chance to talk about the leagues.

Talor Gooch says Tiger Woods was friendly about LIV Golf

According to Talor Gooch, he and Tiger Woods chatted about LIV Golf on the greens. He said via Sports Illustrated:

“So I have kind of a funny story. So at Augusta, one of the mornings I was warming up, Tiger was right next to me warming up. And he was like, ‘Man, you’re with Bubba’s team now, right?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah.’ He’s like, ‘You all are going to Adelaide, right?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah.’ He goes, ‘Man, they got some great golf there.’”

Woods has not been shy about his disdain for the tour publicly. However, he at least seems to be impartial behind closed doors and in private conversations based on Gooch's revelation.

