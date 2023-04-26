Are Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake teaming up to build 600-acre town in Wellington? All you need to know 

Are Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake teaming up to build a 600-acre town in Wellington? The duo are poised to make a huge investment in Florida. The singer and golfer will be working together on making a massive luxury community in Wellington, Florida.

The community will simply be known as "The Wellington," and the celebs have joined up with billionaire Joe Lewis and entrepreneur Mark Bellissimo to form Wellington Lifestyle Partners to build the town.

The Wellington will provide single-family custom houses as well as condominium residences, with prices starting at $3 million and homes ranging from $4 to $5 million. The concept behind this vast community is that it will supply all the necessary amenities, so most residents will never once need to leave.

Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake embarking on unreal community build

In keeping with both of their athletic proclivities, a clubhouse will be added to the golf course they're introducing with a special short-game facility and a performance center that will feature training and analytics.

Tiger Woods' and Justin Timberlake's community will also have other recreational sports too, with a world-class racquet center with a pro shop, a stadium tennis court, 12 additional tennis courts, 10 padel courts, and 12 pickleball courts being designed.

That's not all, though. An additional 120,000-square-foot two-story house will include a full basketball court, two more tennis courts, two more padel courts, four more pickleball courts, four squash courts, five sports simulators, a purveyors market, and a smoothie bar to top it all off.

There will also be a 17-acre commercial center with shops, offices, a park, retail, and restaurants so no one will ever have any reason to leave the Wellington.

Tiger Woods is designing a new community

Douglas McMahon, Senior Managing Director at NEXUS and Tavistock Group, Managing Partner of Wellington Lifestyle Partners, said via the New York Post:

"Palm Beach has long been a favorite location, but with the recent influx and growth of accomplished families to Palm Beach County, we are excited to bring a world-class club community to Wellington and provide new residential options, services, and amenities where existing families and new families can thrive."

McMahon also added:

“NEXUS is leading the planning, design, construction, and ultimately the operations of the 600-acre community, The Wellington. This is a legacy project for the Bellissimo family and we share their vision to be great stewards for the Village of Wellington, the horse sport industry, and the community at large.”

Tiger Woods is becoming a burgeoning golf course designer, but this will be something beyond even that. There will be many fields and Woods will presumably be able to whet his design appetites with them.

