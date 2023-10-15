LIV Golf: Final team standings for the 2023 season explored

Golf
By Kunal Singh
Modified Oct 15, 2023 19:57 GMT
LIV Golf Invitational - Bedminster - Day Three
Team Ripper GC at the LIV Golf Bedminster (via Getty Images)

LIV Golf is all set for the final showdown, the Team Championship, in Trump National Doral, Miami. The tournament will see all 12 teams competing for the $50 million prize pool from October 20-22.

After the end of all the regular season tournaments, the last being the Jeddah Invitational, 4 Aces GC led by Dustin Johnson lead the season standings with 192 points. They are followed by Bryson DeChamabeau captained Crushers GC who are just six points behind with 186 aggregate points.

Here are the final team standings of LIV Golf before the Miami event:

  • 4 Aces GC - 192
  • Crushers GC - 186
  • Torque GC - 183
  • RangeGoats GC - 179
  • Stinger GC - 157
  • Fireballs GC - 136
  • Ripper GC - 81
  • Smash GC - 54
  • HyFlyers GC - 40
  • Cleeks GC - 32
  • Majesticks GC - 27
  • Iron Heads GC - 20

Exploring the results of all the events in the LIV Golf 2023 season

The 2023 season of the LIV Golf League saw Talor Gooch emerge as the individual champion due to his consistent performances. He won three individual titles, the most in one season.

Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau also bagged two wins each this season and were placed second, third and fourth respectively in the individual standings.

Charles Howell III, Danny Lee and Harold Varner III were the only three golfers to win at least one event in the LIV Golf League this season.

Joaquin Niemann-led Torque GC won four team titles this season, the most this season. However, they are placed third in the team standings with 183 points and are nine points behind Dustin Johnson's 4 Aces GC.

Below are the stats of all the events on the LIV Golf 2023 season:

Mayakoba Invitational

  • Individual winner - Charles Howell III
  • Team winner - Crushers GC

Tuscon Invitational

  • Individual winner - Danny Lee
  • Team winner - Fireballs GC

Orlando Invitational

  • Individual winner - Brooks Koepka
  • Team winner - Torque GC

Adelaide Invitational

  • Individual winner - Talor Gooch
  • Team winner - 4 Aces GC

Singapore Invitational

  • Individual winner - Talor Gooch
  • Team winner - RangeGoats GC

Tulsa Invitational

  • Individual winner - Dustin Johnson
  • Team winner - Stinger GC

Washington, D.C. Invitational

  • Individual winner - Harold Varner III
  • Team winner - Torque GC

Andalucía Invitational

  • Individual winner - Talor Gooch
  • Team winner - Torque GC

London Invitational

  • Individual winner - Cameron Smith
  • Team winner - 4 Aces GC

Greenbrier Invitational

  • Individual winner - Bryson DeChambeau
  • Team winner - Torque GC

Bedminster Invitational

  • Individual winner - Cameron Smith
  • Team winner - Ripper GC

Chicago Invitational

  • Individual winner - Brysonb DeChambeau
  • Team winner - Crushers GC

Jeddah Invitational

  • Individual winner - Brooks Koepka
  • Team winner - Fireballs GC

LIV Golf Miami, the final event of the season, will kick off on October 20 and will offer a whopping $50 million prize pool at the Trump National Doral.

