LIV Golf: Final team standings for the 2023 season explored

LIV Golf is all set for the final showdown, the Team Championship, in Trump National Doral, Miami. The tournament will see all 12 teams competing for the $50 million prize pool from October 20-22.

After the end of all the regular season tournaments, the last being the Jeddah Invitational, 4 Aces GC led by Dustin Johnson lead the season standings with 192 points. They are followed by Bryson DeChamabeau captained Crushers GC who are just six points behind with 186 aggregate points.

Here are the final team standings of LIV Golf before the Miami event:

4 Aces GC - 192

Crushers GC - 186

Torque GC - 183

RangeGoats GC - 179

Stinger GC - 157

Fireballs GC - 136

Ripper GC - 81

Smash GC - 54

HyFlyers GC - 40

Cleeks GC - 32

Majesticks GC - 27

Iron Heads GC - 20

Exploring the results of all the events in the LIV Golf 2023 season

The 2023 season of the LIV Golf League saw Talor Gooch emerge as the individual champion due to his consistent performances. He won three individual titles, the most in one season.

Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau also bagged two wins each this season and were placed second, third and fourth respectively in the individual standings.

Charles Howell III, Danny Lee and Harold Varner III were the only three golfers to win at least one event in the LIV Golf League this season.

Joaquin Niemann-led Torque GC won four team titles this season, the most this season. However, they are placed third in the team standings with 183 points and are nine points behind Dustin Johnson's 4 Aces GC.

Below are the stats of all the events on the LIV Golf 2023 season:

Mayakoba Invitational

Individual winner - Charles Howell III

Team winner - Crushers GC

Tuscon Invitational

Individual winner - Danny Lee

Team winner - Fireballs GC

Orlando Invitational

Individual winner - Brooks Koepka

Team winner - Torque GC

Adelaide Invitational

Individual winner - Talor Gooch

Team winner - 4 Aces GC

Singapore Invitational

Individual winner - Talor Gooch

Team winner - RangeGoats GC

Tulsa Invitational

Individual winner - Dustin Johnson

Team winner - Stinger GC

Washington, D.C. Invitational

Individual winner - Harold Varner III

Team winner - Torque GC

Andalucía Invitational

Individual winner - Talor Gooch

Team winner - Torque GC

London Invitational

Individual winner - Cameron Smith

Team winner - 4 Aces GC

Greenbrier Invitational

Individual winner - Bryson DeChambeau

Team winner - Torque GC

Bedminster Invitational

Individual winner - Cameron Smith

Team winner - Ripper GC

Chicago Invitational

Individual winner - Brysonb DeChambeau

Team winner - Crushers GC

Jeddah Invitational

Individual winner - Brooks Koepka

Team winner - Fireballs GC

LIV Golf Miami, the final event of the season, will kick off on October 20 and will offer a whopping $50 million prize pool at the Trump National Doral.