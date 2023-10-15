LIV Golf: Final team standings for the 2023 season explored

LIV Golf is all set for the final showdown, the Team Championship, in Trump National Doral, Miami. The tournament will see all 12 teams competing for the $50 million prize pool from October 20-22.
After the end of all the regular season tournaments, the last being the Jeddah Invitational, 4 Aces GC led by Dustin Johnson lead the season standings with 192 points. They are followed by Bryson DeChamabeau captained Crushers GC who are just six points behind with 186 aggregate points.
Here are the final team standings of LIV Golf before the Miami event:
- 4 Aces GC - 192
- Crushers GC - 186
- Torque GC - 183
- RangeGoats GC - 179
- Stinger GC - 157
- Fireballs GC - 136
- Ripper GC - 81
- Smash GC - 54
- HyFlyers GC - 40
- Cleeks GC - 32
- Majesticks GC - 27
- Iron Heads GC - 20
Exploring the results of all the events in the LIV Golf 2023 season
The 2023 season of the LIV Golf League saw Talor Gooch emerge as the individual champion due to his consistent performances. He won three individual titles, the most in one season.
Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau also bagged two wins each this season and were placed second, third and fourth respectively in the individual standings.
Charles Howell III, Danny Lee and Harold Varner III were the only three golfers to win at least one event in the LIV Golf League this season.
Joaquin Niemann-led Torque GC won four team titles this season, the most this season. However, they are placed third in the team standings with 183 points and are nine points behind Dustin Johnson's 4 Aces GC.
Below are the stats of all the events on the LIV Golf 2023 season:
Mayakoba Invitational
- Individual winner - Charles Howell III
- Team winner - Crushers GC
Tuscon Invitational
- Individual winner - Danny Lee
- Team winner - Fireballs GC
Orlando Invitational
- Individual winner - Brooks Koepka
- Team winner - Torque GC
Adelaide Invitational
- Individual winner - Talor Gooch
- Team winner - 4 Aces GC
Singapore Invitational
- Individual winner - Talor Gooch
- Team winner - RangeGoats GC
Tulsa Invitational
- Individual winner - Dustin Johnson
- Team winner - Stinger GC
Washington, D.C. Invitational
- Individual winner - Harold Varner III
- Team winner - Torque GC
Andalucía Invitational
- Individual winner - Talor Gooch
- Team winner - Torque GC
London Invitational
- Individual winner - Cameron Smith
- Team winner - 4 Aces GC
Greenbrier Invitational
- Individual winner - Bryson DeChambeau
- Team winner - Torque GC
Bedminster Invitational
- Individual winner - Cameron Smith
- Team winner - Ripper GC
Chicago Invitational
- Individual winner - Brysonb DeChambeau
- Team winner - Crushers GC
Jeddah Invitational
- Individual winner - Brooks Koepka
- Team winner - Fireballs GC
LIV Golf Miami, the final event of the season, will kick off on October 20 and will offer a whopping $50 million prize pool at the Trump National Doral.