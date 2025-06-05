Phil Mickelson’s exceptional run at the Robert Trent Golf Club explored ahead of LIV Golf Virginia

Phil Mickelson is gearing up to compete in the LIV Golf Virginia held from June 6 to 8 at the legendary Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia. He is a fan favorite to win the entire thing due to his outstanding record at this golf course. LIV Golf also noted this on their official Instagram feed with a post dedicated to the legendary golfer.

Robert Trent Jones Golf Club is one of the classic courses originally developed by Robert Trent Jones Sr. The course is a par-71 that spans 7,418 yards. The club has a great history associated with the President's Cup, as they have hosted the event four times.

Interestingly, Mickelson was among the winners in all four events (1994, 1996, 2000, and 2005). This showed how Mickelson was someone that every other contestant in the LIV Golf Virginia should keep an eye out for. LIV Golf also emphasized this in their Instagram post, with the caption reading:

"4 Presidents Cups, 4 wins 💪 @philmickelson has a solid record around Robert Trent Jones Golf Club 🔥 #LIVGolfVirginia @hyflyers_gc"

Apart from this, Phil Mickelson also has an excellent record at the Presidents Cup. He has appeared in this tournament 12 times, more than any other American in its history. So far, he has 26 wins, 16 losses, and 13 halves, bringing his total points to roughly 32.5. These are also the highest points scored by any player in the tournament ever.

According to the match format distribution, Mickelson's record is as follows:

Foursomes (Alternate Shot) : 12 wins, 6 losses, 4 halves.

: 12 wins, 6 losses, 4 halves. Fourball (Better Ball) : 10 wins, 5 losses, 6 halves.

: 10 wins, 5 losses, 6 halves. Singles: 4 wins, 5 losses, 3 halves

Phil Mickelson claims that the 2025 US Open could be his final one

PGA: PGA Championship - First Round - Source: Imagn

Phil Mickelson is a legendary figure of the game and is only one win away from completing his career grand slam. He has six major golf championship wins, and the US Open is the only one he has yet to win.

Interestingly, Mickelson is competing in the 2025 US Open and has stated that this could be his final effort to win the championship. He stated in an interview with Golf Week:

"There's a high likelihood that it will be, but I haven't really thought about it too much."

Along with this, Phil Mickelson added that he might retire from even LIV Golf if he does not do well. The 54-year-old declared that he wanted nothing but positive things for his team, HyFlyers, even if it means he will not play. He said:

"I want to be realistic. I want this team to succeed. I don’t want to hold it back. If I’m not an asset, if I’m not helping, if I’m holding it back, then it’s time for me to move on and get somebody else in here who is going to really help the team win and succeed.”

The LIV Golf Virginia will be a real test for Mickelson if this is the case.

