  • home icon
  • Golf
  • LIV Golf Andalucia 2025: Round 1 tee times and groupings explored

LIV Golf Andalucia 2025: Round 1 tee times and groupings explored

By Rinal Chavda
Published Jul 09, 2025 14:10 GMT
LIV Golf Andalucia - Day Three - Source: Getty
LIV Golf Andalucia - Day Three - Source: Getty

LIV Golf returns to Spain this week for the 2025 LIV Golf Andalucia, taking place from July 11 to 13 at the Real Club Valderrama. Valderrama is hosting LIV Golf for the third straight year.

Ad

Valderrama famously hosted the 1997 Ryder Cup, as well as several Volvo Masters and European Tour events. It now serves as one of the premier European stops in the Saudi-backed LIV Golf League, drawing a deep international field featuring major champions, local stars, and emerging talents.

The official LIV Golf Communications revealed the Round 1 groupings and shotgun start times of the LIV Golf Andalucia in an X post. The announcement included a detailed graphic of all player groupings, tee holes, and team logos for Friday's first round. Here's the X post shared on July 9:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

With that, let's look at the pairing of the 2025 LIV Golf Andalucia.

Round 1 groupings of the LIV Golf Andalucia 2025

Here's the groupings list of the 2025 LIV Golf Andalucia:

Hole 1

  • Bubba Watson – RangeGoats GC
  • Lee Westwood – Majesticks GC
  • Louis Oosthuizen – Stinger GC

Hole 1 (1:16 PM)

  • Jon Rahm – Legion XIII
  • Patrick Reed – 4Aces GC
  • Sergio Garcia – Fireballs GC

Hole 2

  • Martin Kaymer – Cleeks GC
  • Cameron Smith – Ripper GC
  • Joaquin Niemann – Torque GC

Hole 3

  • Charles Howell III – Crushers GC
  • Bryson DeChambeau – Crushers GC
  • Paul Casey – Crushers GC
Ad

Hole 4

  • Carlos Ortiz – Torque GC
  • Sebastián Muñoz – Torque GC
  • Mito Pereira – Torque GC

Hole 5

  • Harold Varner III – 4Aces GC
  • Dustin Johnson – 4Aces GC
  • Thomas Pieters – 4Aces GC

Hole 6

  • Charl Schwartzel – Stinger GC
  • Branden Grace – Stinger GC
  • Dean Burmester – Stinger GC

Hole 7

  • Anthony Kim – Smash GC
  • Jason Kokrak – Smash GC
  • Chieh-Po Lee – Wildcard

Hole 8

  • Lucas Herbert – Ripper GC
  • Matt Jones – Ripper GC
  • Marc Leishman – Ripper GC

Hole 10

  • Phil Mickelson – HyFlyers GC
  • Brendan Steele – HyFlyers GC
  • Cameron Tringale – HyFlyers GC

Hole 10 (1:16 PM)

  • Tyrrell Hatton – Legion XIII
  • Caleb Surratt – Legion XIII
  • Tom McKibbin – Legion XIII
Ad

Hole 11

  • Adrian Meronk – Cleeks GC
  • Richard Bland – Cleeks GC
  • Frederik Kjettrup – Cleeks GC

Hole 12

  • Abraham Ancer – Fireballs GC
  • Joséba del Moral – Fireballs GC
  • David Puig – Fireballs GC

Hole 13

  • Sam Horsfield – Majesticks GC
  • Henrik Stenson – Majesticks GC
  • Ian Poulter – Majesticks GC

Hole 14

  • Kevin Na – Iron Heads GC
  • Danny Lee – Iron Heads GC
  • Yubin Jang – Iron Heads GC

Hole 15

  • Luis Masaveu – RangeGoats GC
  • Ben Campbell – RangeGoats GC
  • Peter Uihlein – RangeGoats GC

Hole 16

  • Brooks Koepka – Smash GC
  • Graeme McDowell – Smash GC
  • Talor Gooch – Smash GC
Ad

Hole 17

  • Anirban Lahiri – Crushers GC
  • Jinichiro Kozuma – Iron Heads GC
  • Andy Ogletree – HyFlyers GC
About the author
Rinal Chavda

Rinal Chavda

Rinal Chavda is a golf writer. Having an educational background in English literature she loves to craft engaging content. As Lydia Ko is her favorite, she gives a unique edge to her articles while writing. You can find her writing poems or reading novels when she's not working.

Know More
Edited by Mitali
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications