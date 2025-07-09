LIV Golf Andalucia 2025: Round 1 tee times and groupings explored

LIV Golf returns to Spain this week for the 2025 LIV Golf Andalucia, taking place from July 11 to 13 at the Real Club Valderrama. Valderrama is hosting LIV Golf for the third straight year.

Valderrama famously hosted the 1997 Ryder Cup, as well as several Volvo Masters and European Tour events. It now serves as one of the premier European stops in the Saudi-backed LIV Golf League, drawing a deep international field featuring major champions, local stars, and emerging talents.

The official LIV Golf Communications revealed the Round 1 groupings and shotgun start times of the LIV Golf Andalucia in an X post. The announcement included a detailed graphic of all player groupings, tee holes, and team logos for Friday's first round. Here's the X post shared on July 9:

With that, let's look at the pairing of the 2025 LIV Golf Andalucia.

Round 1 groupings of the LIV Golf Andalucia 2025

Here's the groupings list of the 2025 LIV Golf Andalucia:

Hole 1

Bubba Watson – RangeGoats GC

Lee Westwood – Majesticks GC

Louis Oosthuizen – Stinger GC

Hole 1 (1:16 PM)

Jon Rahm – Legion XIII

Patrick Reed – 4Aces GC

Sergio Garcia – Fireballs GC

Hole 2

Martin Kaymer – Cleeks GC

Cameron Smith – Ripper GC

Joaquin Niemann – Torque GC

Hole 3

Charles Howell III – Crushers GC

Bryson DeChambeau – Crushers GC

Paul Casey – Crushers GC

Hole 4

Carlos Ortiz – Torque GC

Sebastián Muñoz – Torque GC

Mito Pereira – Torque GC

Hole 5

Harold Varner III – 4Aces GC

Dustin Johnson – 4Aces GC

Thomas Pieters – 4Aces GC

Hole 6

Charl Schwartzel – Stinger GC

Branden Grace – Stinger GC

Dean Burmester – Stinger GC

Hole 7

Anthony Kim – Smash GC

Jason Kokrak – Smash GC

Chieh-Po Lee – Wildcard

Hole 8

Lucas Herbert – Ripper GC

Matt Jones – Ripper GC

Marc Leishman – Ripper GC

Hole 10

Phil Mickelson – HyFlyers GC

Brendan Steele – HyFlyers GC

Cameron Tringale – HyFlyers GC

Hole 10 (1:16 PM)

Tyrrell Hatton – Legion XIII

Caleb Surratt – Legion XIII

Tom McKibbin – Legion XIII

Hole 11

Adrian Meronk – Cleeks GC

Richard Bland – Cleeks GC

Frederik Kjettrup – Cleeks GC

Hole 12

Abraham Ancer – Fireballs GC

Joséba del Moral – Fireballs GC

David Puig – Fireballs GC

Hole 13

Sam Horsfield – Majesticks GC

Henrik Stenson – Majesticks GC

Ian Poulter – Majesticks GC

Hole 14

Kevin Na – Iron Heads GC

Danny Lee – Iron Heads GC

Yubin Jang – Iron Heads GC

Hole 15

Luis Masaveu – RangeGoats GC

Ben Campbell – RangeGoats GC

Peter Uihlein – RangeGoats GC

Hole 16

Brooks Koepka – Smash GC

Graeme McDowell – Smash GC

Talor Gooch – Smash GC

Hole 17

Anirban Lahiri – Crushers GC

Jinichiro Kozuma – Iron Heads GC

Andy Ogletree – HyFlyers GC

