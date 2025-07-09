LIV Golf Andalucia 2025: Round 1 tee times and groupings explored

LIV Golf returns to Spain this week for the 2025 LIV Golf Andalucia, taking place from July 11 to 13 at the Real Club Valderrama. Valderrama is hosting LIV Golf for the third straight year.
Valderrama famously hosted the 1997 Ryder Cup, as well as several Volvo Masters and European Tour events. It now serves as one of the premier European stops in the Saudi-backed LIV Golf League, drawing a deep international field featuring major champions, local stars, and emerging talents.
The official LIV Golf Communications revealed the Round 1 groupings and shotgun start times of the LIV Golf Andalucia in an X post. The announcement included a detailed graphic of all player groupings, tee holes, and team logos for Friday's first round. Here's the X post shared on July 9:
With that, let's look at the pairing of the 2025 LIV Golf Andalucia.
Round 1 groupings of the LIV Golf Andalucia 2025
Here's the groupings list of the 2025 LIV Golf Andalucia:
Hole 1
- Bubba Watson – RangeGoats GC
- Lee Westwood – Majesticks GC
- Louis Oosthuizen – Stinger GC
Hole 1 (1:16 PM)
- Jon Rahm – Legion XIII
- Patrick Reed – 4Aces GC
- Sergio Garcia – Fireballs GC
Hole 2
- Martin Kaymer – Cleeks GC
- Cameron Smith – Ripper GC
- Joaquin Niemann – Torque GC
Hole 3
- Charles Howell III – Crushers GC
- Bryson DeChambeau – Crushers GC
- Paul Casey – Crushers GC
Hole 4
- Carlos Ortiz – Torque GC
- Sebastián Muñoz – Torque GC
- Mito Pereira – Torque GC
Hole 5
- Harold Varner III – 4Aces GC
- Dustin Johnson – 4Aces GC
- Thomas Pieters – 4Aces GC
Hole 6
- Charl Schwartzel – Stinger GC
- Branden Grace – Stinger GC
- Dean Burmester – Stinger GC
Hole 7
- Anthony Kim – Smash GC
- Jason Kokrak – Smash GC
- Chieh-Po Lee – Wildcard
Hole 8
- Lucas Herbert – Ripper GC
- Matt Jones – Ripper GC
- Marc Leishman – Ripper GC
Hole 10
- Phil Mickelson – HyFlyers GC
- Brendan Steele – HyFlyers GC
- Cameron Tringale – HyFlyers GC
Hole 10 (1:16 PM)
- Tyrrell Hatton – Legion XIII
- Caleb Surratt – Legion XIII
- Tom McKibbin – Legion XIII
Hole 11
- Adrian Meronk – Cleeks GC
- Richard Bland – Cleeks GC
- Frederik Kjettrup – Cleeks GC
Hole 12
- Abraham Ancer – Fireballs GC
- Joséba del Moral – Fireballs GC
- David Puig – Fireballs GC
Hole 13
- Sam Horsfield – Majesticks GC
- Henrik Stenson – Majesticks GC
- Ian Poulter – Majesticks GC
Hole 14
- Kevin Na – Iron Heads GC
- Danny Lee – Iron Heads GC
- Yubin Jang – Iron Heads GC
Hole 15
- Luis Masaveu – RangeGoats GC
- Ben Campbell – RangeGoats GC
- Peter Uihlein – RangeGoats GC
Hole 16
- Brooks Koepka – Smash GC
- Graeme McDowell – Smash GC
- Talor Gooch – Smash GC
Hole 17
- Anirban Lahiri – Crushers GC
- Jinichiro Kozuma – Iron Heads GC
- Andy Ogletree – HyFlyers GC