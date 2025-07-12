2025 LIV Golf Andalucia R3 Weather Forecast: Will there be darkness in Real Club?

By Aheli Chakraborty
Published Jul 12, 2025 20:10 GMT
LIV Golf Andalucia - Day Two - Source: Getty
The final round of the 2025 LIV Golf Andalucia is set for an unsettled day at Real Club Valderrama in Sotogrande, Spain. According to forecasts, Sunday will begin under partly sunny skies and humid conditions, with temperatures gradually climbing through the day. However, as the afternoon approaches, the risk of thunderstorms and rain will increase, prompting weather alerts for the later hours at LIV Golf Andalucia.

While the early portion of the round should remain playable, players and spectators should remain prepared for delays or weather-related disruptions. Here's a detailed look at the weather forecast for Round 3 of LIV Golf Andalucia:

Morning

Temperature: 25°C

Conditions: Partly sunny

Wind: SE at 4 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 13 km/h

Humidity: 77%

Dew Point: 16°C

Probability of Precipitation: 19%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 72%

Visibility: 7 km

Afternoon

Temperature: 27°C

Conditions: Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms in parts of the area

Wind: E at 9 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 32 km/h

Humidity: 69%

Dew Point: 18°C

Probability of Precipitation: 40%

Precipitation: 0.5 mm

Rain: 0.5 mm

Cloud Cover: 67%

Visibility: 8 km

Evening

Temperature: 16°C

Conditions: Mostly cloudy

Wind: NNE at 9 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 24 km/h

Humidity: 89%

Dew Point: 16°C

Probability of Precipitation: 25%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 95%

Visibility: 6 km

The final round of LIV Golf Andalucia could see interruptions with storms looming later in the day. Tournament officials will likely monitor conditions closely as play progresses.

Tee times for LIV Golf Andalucia Final round

Hole 1

  • Patrick Reed (-1)
  • Jon Rahm (-1)
  • Jinichiro Kozuma (-1)
  • Branden Grace (-2)
  • Dustin Johnson (-3)
  • Talor Gooch (-7)

Hole 2

  • Bryson DeChambeau (E)
  • Sergio Garcia (E)
  • Abraham Ancer (E)

Hole 3

  • Adrian Meronk (+1)
  • Tom McKibbin (+1)
  • Cameron Smith (E)

Hole 4

  • Tyrrell Hatton (+2)
  • Ben Cambell (+1)
  • Jason Kokrak (+1)

Hole 5

  • Brendan Steele (+2)
  • David Puig (+2)
  • Phil Mickelson (+2)

Hole 6

  • Cameron Tringale (+2)
  • Matt Jones (+2)
  • Sam Horsfield (+2)
Hole 7

  • Joaquin Niemann (-2)
  • Richard Bland (-1)
  • Sebastian Muñoz (E)

Hole 8

  • Thomas Pieters (+3)
  • Charles Howell III (+3)
  • Harold Varner III (+3)

Hole 9

  • Lee Westwood (+4)
  • Brooks Koepka (+4)
  • Martin Kaymer (+3)

Hole 10 (Teeing off at 11:46 a.m. local time)

  • Peter Uihlein (+3)
  • Danny Lee (+3)
  • Bubba Watson (+3)

Hole 11

  • Louis Oosthuizen (+4)
  • Andy Ogletree (+4)
  • Chieh-Po Lee (+4)

Hole 12

  • Charl Schwartzel (+4)
  • Kevin Na (+4)
  • Anirban Lahiri (+4)

Hole 13

  • Graeme McDowell (+5)
  • Ian Poulter (+4)
  • Paul Casey (+4)

Hole 14

  • Yubin Jang (+6)
  • Caleb Surratt (+5)
  • Mito Pereira (+5)

Hole 15

  • Anthony Kim (+7)
  • Josele Basllester (+6)
  • Lucas Herbert (+6)
Hole 16

  • Dean Burmester (+9)
  • Henrik Stenson (+7)
  • Frederik Kjettrup (+7)

Hole 17

  • Marc Leishman (+11)
  • Carlos Ortiz (+10)
  • Luis Masaveu (+10)
