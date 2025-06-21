"Wondered why I was even alive" - Anthony Kim reflects on his past in an emotional IG post

Former top-10 PGA Tour golfer Anthony Kim shared an emotional Instagram post on Friday. He recalled an incident from his childhood that left him with trauma to the extent that he was thinking about ending his life. He further mentioned battling addiction and the path to being sober again.

The caption of Kim's Instagram post reads:

"LAST VIDEO🔥. I have NEVER been 1 2 enjoy my birthday. Since I was a little boy I saw things little kids shouldn’t see in a home & I always wondered Y I was even alive & if I shouldn’t just end it. I realize now I played golf 2 keep ✌️ in the home as good results were the only thing that seemed 2 keep things somewat calm.

"Seeing my mother work day & night sacrificing her adult life 2 give me an opportunity made me obsessed w repaying her w my effort meanwhile thinking do I even wanna live anymore? Maybe that is weakness maybe that is being 8 yrs old from legal immigrant parents who r just doin their best 2 push me 2 have a better life than they had I dunno bcuz I was blessed 2 have opportunity."

Kim revealed that his recent birthday reminded him that holding on through tough times can lead to good times. He was grateful to celebrate the day with his wife, Emily Stanley, and their daughter, Bella. In April, Kim celebrated being a girl dad.

Anthony Kim shares an adorable moment with daughter

On April 20, Anthony Kim shared a video on Instagram featuring his daughter. In the clip, she could be seen giggling and walking in circles while Kim playfully interacted with her. He captioned the story, writing:

"Girldad."

Kim's Instagram story

With over 67,000 followers on Instagram, Kim often shares glimpses of their lives on social media. Added to that, Kim appeared in an interview with David Feherty.

He reflected on how fatherhood reshaped his sense of self. Kim admitted that, before becoming a dad, he struggled with finding meaning in life. But now, having a daughter gives him real purpose. It's the motivation he never knew he was missing.

Apart from that, Anthony Kim appeared at LIV Golf Virginia from June 6 to 8. He posted rounds of 73, 72 and 70 to finish tied for 44th. Before that, Kim appeared at LIV Golf Mexico from April 25 to 27. He finished in 51st place at +10 overall with rounds of 71, 77, and 75, a total of 223. In March 2025, Kim played at Sentosa Golf Club, where he finished tied for 47th with a final score of 218.

