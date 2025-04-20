Anthony Kim celebrates being a "girldad"

LIV Golf's Anthony Kim posted a video of his daughter on his Instagram story on Sunday, April 20. In the video, his daughter could be seen walking around in circles while laughing as Kim joked around with her.

Ad

Kim has more than 67,000 followers on Instagram. The golfer was once one of the most popular personalities on the PGA Tour. Kim and his wife now have one daughter.

"Girldad (heart emoji)," the caption read on Anthony Kim's Instagram story on Sunday.

Anthony Kim's Instagram story on Sunday

Anthony Kim discussed the role that his wife and daugther have played in both his recovery from substance abuse and his return to professional golf. In an interview with David Feherty for LIV Golf, Kim discussed the role his family has played in his life.

Ad

Trending

“I had no self-worth until I became a father,” Kim said. “I really didn’t feel that and now I have a duty, I have a responsibility of taking care of my family and being the best role model for my daughter as I could be... That gives me purpose every morning and I just didn’t have that before.”

Ad

Kim returned to professional golf in early 2024 when he joined LIV Golf.

Anthony Kim aims to play well in wake of strong finish at LIV Golf Miami

Anthony Kim at LIV Golf Houston 2024 (via Getty)

Anthony Kim had his best finish of the year with LIV Golf earlier this month at LIV Golf Miami at Trump National Doral. Kim finished in a tie for 29th place out of the 54 golfers in the tournament.

Ad

At Trump Doral, Kim struggled in the first two rounds. He shot a two-over-par 74 in the opening round before carding an 11-over-par 83 in round two. However, Kim bounced back in round three, firing a five-under-par 67, tying his best score of the year.

Kim also shot a 67 in the final round of LIV Golf Hong Kong in March, though Hong Kong Golf Club was a par 70, making his 67 three under par. LIV Golf Hong Kong was Kim's best finish in relation to par, finishing at even par after three rounds and breaking par in his final two rounds.

Ad

The three-time PGA Tour winner has struggled to contend since making his LIV Golf debut at LIV Golf Jeddah in Saudi Arabia in February of 2024. His best finish in 2024 came at his second to last tournament of the year: LIV Golf Greenbrier in West Virginia last August.

Kim finished the tournament in solo 36th place, finishing the three days at six under par, his best finish in relation to par in his LIV Golf career. Kim aims to add more strong finishes to his LIV Golf resume in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Thomas Ingals Golf content writer Know More