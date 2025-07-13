2025 LIV Golf Andalucia prize money payout: How much did each golfer win from the $25,000,000 purse?

This year's edition of LIV Golf Andalucia came to a conclusion at Real Club Valderrama, Sotogrande. Talor Gooch ended up clinching the title of this Saudi PIF-backed golf league's event with a total 8 under par after 54 holes of play.
From July 11 to 13, professional golfers from the LIV roster battled it out for the top spot in Andalucia, aiming for the massive prize pool. This tournament featured a $25,000,000 purse, from which Gooch is taking home a paycheck worth $4 million.
The runner up of 2025 LIV Golf Andalucia, Jon Rahm, is all set to receive $2.25 million. On the other hand, Abraham Ancer, who ranks solo third on the leaderboard has earned $1.5 million from the tournament prize purse.
According to the money breakdown, the three golfers tied for the fourth place of the LIV Golf Andalucia leaderboard will receive $833,333. Dustin Johnson, ranked T7th with two other LIV pros will receive $522,500 from the pool.
Sergio Garcia, who was defending his 2024 title at Real Club Valderrama this week, tied for the 10th spot on the leaderboard. After playing three rounds at LIV Golf Andalucia, Garcia will take home a paycheck worth $361,000.
From the total prize purse, winning team Legion XIII takes away a massive $3 million paycheck. Fireballs GC and Smash GC will receive $1.5 million and $500,000 respectively.
2025 LIV Golf Andalucia prize money payout full list explored
Here’s a detailed look at all the players' paychecks from the 2025 LIV Golf Andalucia prize pool. Take a look:
- 1 : Talor Gooch — $4,000,000 (Winner)
- 2 : Jon Rahm — $2,250,000
- 3 : Abraham Ancer — $1,500,000
- T4 : Matt Jones — $833,333
- T4 : Tom McKibbin — $833,333
- T4 : Branden Grace — $833,333
- T7 : Cameron Tringale — $522,500
- T7 : Cameron Smith — $522,500
- T7 : Dustin Johnson — $522,500
- T10 : Sebastian Muñoz — $361,000
- T10 : Jason Kokrak — $361,000
- T10 : Sergio Garcia — $361,000
- T10 : Jinichiro Kozuma — $361,000
- T10 : Patrick Reed — $361,000
- T15 : Sam Horsfield — $278,750
- T15 : Richard Bland — $278,750
- T15 : Brendan Steele — $278,750
- T15 : Adrian Meronk — $278,750
- T19 : Charles Howell Ill — $235,000
- T19 : Thomas Pieters — $235,000
- T19 : David Puig — $235,000
- T19 : Danny Lee — $235,000
- T23 : Josele Ballester — $190,714
- T23 : Anirban Lahiri — $190,714
- T23 : Bubba Watson — $190,714
- T23 : Harold Varner III — $190,714
- T23 : Joaquin Niemann — $190,714
- T23 : Phil Mickelson — $190,714
- T23 : Tyrrell Hatton — $190,714
- T30 : Charl Schwartzel — $167,500
- T30 : Bryson DeChambeau — $167,500
- T32 : Lucas Herbert — $145,833
- T32 : Caleb Surratt — $145,833
- T32 : Ian Poulter — $145,833
- T32 : Chieh-Po Lee — $145,833
- T32 : Paul Casey — $145,833
- T32 : Brooks Koepka — $145,833
- T32 : Andy Ogletree — $145,833
- T32 : Lee Westwood — $145,833
- T32 : Martin Kaymer — $145,833
- T41 : Graeme McDowell — $129,375
- T41 : Mito Pereira — $129,375
- T41 : Kevin Na — $129,375
- T41 : Peter Uihlein — $129,375
- T45 : Henrik Stenson — $124,167
- T45 : Louis Oosthuizen — $124,167
- T45 : Ben Campbell — $124,167
- 48 : Carlos Ortiz — $120,000
- 49 : Frederik Kjettrup — $60,000
- 50 : Marc Leishman — $60,000
- 51 : Dean Burmester — $60,000
- 52 : Anthony Kim — $50,000
- 53 : Yubin Jang — $50,000
- 54 : Luis Masaveu — $50,000
Take a look at the paycheck earned by teams who took the LIV Golf Andalucia podium:
- 1 : Legion XIII (Rahm, McKibbin, Surratt, Hatton) — $3,000,000
- 2 : Fireballs GC (Garcia, Ancer, Puig, Ballester) — $1,500,000
- 3 : Smash GC (Koepka, Kokrak, McDowell, Gooch) — $500,000