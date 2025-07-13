2025 LIV Golf Andalucia prize money payout: How much did each golfer win from the $25,000,000 purse?

By Pravashis Biswas
Published Jul 13, 2025 17:14 GMT
LIV Golf Andalucia - Day Two - Source: Getty
LIV Golf Andalucia - Day Two - Source: Getty

This year's edition of LIV Golf Andalucia came to a conclusion at Real Club Valderrama, Sotogrande. Talor Gooch ended up clinching the title of this Saudi PIF-backed golf league's event with a total 8 under par after 54 holes of play.

Ad

From July 11 to 13, professional golfers from the LIV roster battled it out for the top spot in Andalucia, aiming for the massive prize pool. This tournament featured a $25,000,000 purse, from which Gooch is taking home a paycheck worth $4 million.

The runner up of 2025 LIV Golf Andalucia, Jon Rahm, is all set to receive $2.25 million. On the other hand, Abraham Ancer, who ranks solo third on the leaderboard has earned $1.5 million from the tournament prize purse.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

According to the money breakdown, the three golfers tied for the fourth place of the LIV Golf Andalucia leaderboard will receive $833,333. Dustin Johnson, ranked T7th with two other LIV pros will receive $522,500 from the pool.

Sergio Garcia, who was defending his 2024 title at Real Club Valderrama this week, tied for the 10th spot on the leaderboard. After playing three rounds at LIV Golf Andalucia, Garcia will take home a paycheck worth $361,000.

Ad

From the total prize purse, winning team Legion XIII takes away a massive $3 million paycheck. Fireballs GC and Smash GC will receive $1.5 million and $500,000 respectively.

2025 LIV Golf Andalucia prize money payout full list explored

Here’s a detailed look at all the players' paychecks from the 2025 LIV Golf Andalucia prize pool. Take a look:

  • 1 : Talor Gooch — $4,000,000 (Winner)
  • 2 : Jon Rahm — $2,250,000
  • 3 : Abraham Ancer — $1,500,000
  • T4 : Matt Jones — $833,333
  • T4 : Tom McKibbin — $833,333
  • T4 : Branden Grace — $833,333
  • T7 : Cameron Tringale — $522,500
  • T7 : Cameron Smith — $522,500
  • T7 : Dustin Johnson — $522,500
  • T10 : Sebastian Muñoz — $361,000
  • T10 : Jason Kokrak — $361,000
  • T10 : Sergio Garcia — $361,000
  • T10 : Jinichiro Kozuma — $361,000
  • T10 : Patrick Reed — $361,000
  • T15 : Sam Horsfield — $278,750
  • T15 : Richard Bland — $278,750
  • T15 : Brendan Steele — $278,750
  • T15 : Adrian Meronk — $278,750
  • T19 : Charles Howell Ill — $235,000
  • T19 : Thomas Pieters — $235,000
  • T19 : David Puig — $235,000
  • T19 : Danny Lee — $235,000
  • T23 : Josele Ballester — $190,714
  • T23 : Anirban Lahiri — $190,714
  • T23 : Bubba Watson — $190,714
  • T23 : Harold Varner III — $190,714
  • T23 : Joaquin Niemann — $190,714
  • T23 : Phil Mickelson — $190,714
  • T23 : Tyrrell Hatton — $190,714
  • T30 : Charl Schwartzel — $167,500
  • T30 : Bryson DeChambeau — $167,500
  • T32 : Lucas Herbert — $145,833
  • T32 : Caleb Surratt — $145,833
  • T32 : Ian Poulter — $145,833
  • T32 : Chieh-Po Lee — $145,833
  • T32 : Paul Casey — $145,833
  • T32 : Brooks Koepka — $145,833
  • T32 : Andy Ogletree — $145,833
  • T32 : Lee Westwood — $145,833
  • T32 : Martin Kaymer — $145,833
  • T41 : Graeme McDowell — $129,375
  • T41 : Mito Pereira — $129,375
  • T41 : Kevin Na — $129,375
  • T41 : Peter Uihlein — $129,375
  • T45 : Henrik Stenson — $124,167
  • T45 : Louis Oosthuizen — $124,167
  • T45 : Ben Campbell — $124,167
  • 48 : Carlos Ortiz — $120,000
  • 49 : Frederik Kjettrup — $60,000
  • 50 : Marc Leishman — $60,000
  • 51 : Dean Burmester — $60,000
  • 52 : Anthony Kim — $50,000
  • 53 : Yubin Jang — $50,000
  • 54 : Luis Masaveu — $50,000
Ad

Take a look at the paycheck earned by teams who took the LIV Golf Andalucia podium:

  • 1 : Legion XIII (Rahm, McKibbin, Surratt, Hatton) — $3,000,000
  • 2 : Fireballs GC (Garcia, Ancer, Puig, Ballester) — $1,500,000
  • 3 : Smash GC (Koepka, Kokrak, McDowell, Gooch) — $500,000
About the author
Pravashis Biswas

Pravashis Biswas

Twitter icon

Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.

With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.

A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Luke Koshi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications