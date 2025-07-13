2025 LIV Golf Andalucia prize money payout: How much did each golfer win from the $25,000,000 purse?

This year's edition of LIV Golf Andalucia came to a conclusion at Real Club Valderrama, Sotogrande. Talor Gooch ended up clinching the title of this Saudi PIF-backed golf league's event with a total 8 under par after 54 holes of play.

From July 11 to 13, professional golfers from the LIV roster battled it out for the top spot in Andalucia, aiming for the massive prize pool. This tournament featured a $25,000,000 purse, from which Gooch is taking home a paycheck worth $4 million.

The runner up of 2025 LIV Golf Andalucia, Jon Rahm, is all set to receive $2.25 million. On the other hand, Abraham Ancer, who ranks solo third on the leaderboard has earned $1.5 million from the tournament prize purse.

According to the money breakdown, the three golfers tied for the fourth place of the LIV Golf Andalucia leaderboard will receive $833,333. Dustin Johnson, ranked T7th with two other LIV pros will receive $522,500 from the pool.

Sergio Garcia, who was defending his 2024 title at Real Club Valderrama this week, tied for the 10th spot on the leaderboard. After playing three rounds at LIV Golf Andalucia, Garcia will take home a paycheck worth $361,000.

From the total prize purse, winning team Legion XIII takes away a massive $3 million paycheck. Fireballs GC and Smash GC will receive $1.5 million and $500,000 respectively.

2025 LIV Golf Andalucia prize money payout full list explored

Here’s a detailed look at all the players' paychecks from the 2025 LIV Golf Andalucia prize pool. Take a look:

1 : Talor Gooch — $4,000,000 (Winner)

2 : Jon Rahm — $2,250,000

3 : Abraham Ancer — $1,500,000

T4 : Matt Jones — $833,333

T4 : Tom McKibbin — $833,333

T4 : Branden Grace — $833,333

T7 : Cameron Tringale — $522,500

T7 : Cameron Smith — $522,500

T7 : Dustin Johnson — $522,500

T10 : Sebastian Muñoz — $361,000

T10 : Jason Kokrak — $361,000

T10 : Sergio Garcia — $361,000

T10 : Jinichiro Kozuma — $361,000

T10 : Patrick Reed — $361,000

T15 : Sam Horsfield — $278,750

T15 : Richard Bland — $278,750

T15 : Brendan Steele — $278,750

T15 : Adrian Meronk — $278,750

T19 : Charles Howell Ill — $235,000

T19 : Thomas Pieters — $235,000

T19 : David Puig — $235,000

T19 : Danny Lee — $235,000

T23 : Josele Ballester — $190,714

T23 : Anirban Lahiri — $190,714

T23 : Bubba Watson — $190,714

T23 : Harold Varner III — $190,714

T23 : Joaquin Niemann — $190,714

T23 : Phil Mickelson — $190,714

T23 : Tyrrell Hatton — $190,714

T30 : Charl Schwartzel — $167,500

T30 : Bryson DeChambeau — $167,500

T32 : Lucas Herbert — $145,833

T32 : Caleb Surratt — $145,833

T32 : Ian Poulter — $145,833

T32 : Chieh-Po Lee — $145,833

T32 : Paul Casey — $145,833

T32 : Brooks Koepka — $145,833

T32 : Andy Ogletree — $145,833

T32 : Lee Westwood — $145,833

T32 : Martin Kaymer — $145,833

T41 : Graeme McDowell — $129,375

T41 : Mito Pereira — $129,375

T41 : Kevin Na — $129,375

T41 : Peter Uihlein — $129,375

T45 : Henrik Stenson — $124,167

T45 : Louis Oosthuizen — $124,167

T45 : Ben Campbell — $124,167

48 : Carlos Ortiz — $120,000

49 : Frederik Kjettrup — $60,000

50 : Marc Leishman — $60,000

51 : Dean Burmester — $60,000

52 : Anthony Kim — $50,000

53 : Yubin Jang — $50,000

54 : Luis Masaveu — $50,000

Take a look at the paycheck earned by teams who took the LIV Golf Andalucia podium:

1 : Legion XIII (Rahm, McKibbin, Surratt, Hatton) — $3,000,000

2 : Fireballs GC (Garcia, Ancer, Puig, Ballester) — $1,500,000

3 : Smash GC (Koepka, Kokrak, McDowell, Gooch) — $500,000

