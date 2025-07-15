Rory McIlroy calls for professional golf to go more global: "I've enjoyed going to different places."

Northern Irish golfer Rory McIlroy has made 13 PGA Tour starts this year and has won three titles in the season. He recently spoke about traveling for tournaments, saying that he would love to play in more locations worldwide.

McIlroy is gearing up to compete in the upcoming Open Championship at Royal Portrush in the UK. He has also committed to playing in the inaugural DP World Tour Indian Championship and the Australian Open later this year.

During a press conference ahead of the Open Championship, the 29-time PGA Tour winner spoke about his upcoming travels. McIlroy also said that he was excited when he was asked if he would be interested in playing in the tournament in India in October. He said (via ASAP Sports),

“I’m excited to go to India. I’ve never been before. So I’m excited to just take in a new place and a new culture and play in different parts of the world. I’m going to Australia at the end of this year as well. I always have. I’ve always been quite an international player, and I’ve enjoyed going to different places.”

Rory McIlroy said that men’s professional golf needs to “get a little more international in some ways.” He also expressed gratitude for being able to experience new things and travel to new places even 18 years into his professional career.

McIlroy has always been vocal about his desire to compete in more international tournaments. During the 2025 Travelers Championship in June, he said that he hasn’t been to Australia in 10 years and is looking forward to visiting again.

The Grand Slam winner will tee off at the $4 million 2025 India Championship on October 16 in New Delhi. He has also committed to playing in the Australian Open for the next two years and will tee off in the tournament on December 4.

How did Rory McIlroy perform in the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open?

Last week, Rory McIlroy competed in the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club and had a strong showing. He finished the tournament two strokes behind the lead and tied for second place.

McIlroy kicked off the Genesis Scottish Open with an opening round of 68. On day two, he shot one bogey and one birdie on the front nine. He then fired five phenomenal birdies on a bogey-free back nine to card 65.

On moving day, Rory McIlroy kept up the momentum with a lone bogey and five birdies across 18 holes. He charged into the final round tied for first place and dropped to second place after finishing the tournament with a 13-under 267.

Meanwhile, Chris Gotterup claimed the title with a 15-under 265. The victory marked his first win of the season and his second PGA Tour title.

