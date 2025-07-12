Genesis Scottish Open 2025 prize revealed: Purse breakdown explored

The 2025 Genesis Scottish Open is taking place from July 11 to 14 at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland. Co-sanctioned by both the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, the tournament is part of the Rolex Series and serves as a crucial lead-up to next week’s Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

The 2025 Genesis Scottish Open features stars like Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, and Ludvig Åberg. McIlroy returns as the defending champion, having won the 2024 tournament.

The total purse for the event stands at $9 million, unchanged from last year. In addition to a generous payday, the event offers vital FedEx Cup and Race to Dubai points. It provides Open Championship qualification spots for the top three finishers not already exempt.

The winner of the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open will earn $1,575,000, which is 17.5% of the total purse. Along with the prize money, the champion also takes home 500 FedEx Cup points, 8,000 Race to Dubai points, 2,000 Ryder Cup points, and a spot in the 2025 Open Championship.

Here's the list of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 prize purse:

• Win – $1,575,000

• 2 – $985,500

• 3 – $590,850

• 4 – $441,000

• 5 – $373,500

• 6 – $322,200

• 7 – $287,550

• 8 – $253,800

• 9 – $233,100

• 10 – $213,300

• 11 – $197,100

• 12 – $182,250

• 13 – $168,300

• 14 – $155,700

• 15 – $148,500

• 16 – $141,300

• 17 – $134,100

• 18 – $126,900

• 19 – $120,150

• 20 – $113,850

• 21 – $107,550

• 22 – $102,600

• 23 – $97,650

• 24 – $92,700

• 25 – $87,750

• 26 – $82,800

• 27 – $80,100

• 28 – $77,400

• 29 – $74,700

• 30 – $72,000

• 31 – $69,300

• 32 – $66,600

• 33 – $63,900

• 34 – $61,200

• 35 – $58,500

• 36 – $56,475

• 37 – $54,450

• 38 – $52,650

• 39 – $50,850

• 40 – $49,050

• 41 – $47,250

• 42 – $45,450

• 43 – $43,650

• 44 – $41,850

• 45 – $40,050

• 46 – $38,250

• 47 – $36,450

• 48 – $34,830

• 49 – $33,300

• 50 – $32,040

• 51 – $30,870

• 52 – $29,700

• 53 – $28,620

• 54 – $27,540

• 55 – $27,000

• 56 – $26,460

• 57 – $25,920

• 58 – $25,380

• 59 – $24,840

• 60 – $24,300

• 61 – $23,760

• 62 – $23,220

• 63 – $22,680

• 64 – $22,140

• 65 – $21,600

• 66- $19,800

• 67- $19,620

• 68- $19,440

• 69- $19,260

• 70- $19,080

• 71- $18,900

• 72- $18,720

• 73- $18,540

• 74- $18,360

• 75- $18,180

• 76- $18,000

• 77- $17,820

• 78- $17,640

• 79- $17,460

• 80- $17,280

