‘It’s getting harder to like this guy each year’: Fans react to Rory McIlroy’s cry at the Genesis Scottish Open

Rory McIlroy narrowly missed out on a win at the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, finishing tied for second after a final round 68 on Sunday, July 13. He began the day with a share of the 54-hole lead at The Renaissance Club but ended two strokes behind winner Chris Gotterup, who claimed his first PGA Tour title with a 15-under total.

During the final round, McIlroy showed visible frustration with the condition of the greens. On a hot mic, he was heard saying, 'These greens are so s*it, after missing a short putt. Zire Golf shared an Instagram post on July 13, featuring McIlroy's missing putt moment. They reshared a NUCLR GOLF post that reads:

Rory McIlroy was NOT as fan of the greens at the Scottish Open...

The caption of the post reads:

The greens are so sh!t"

Fans flooded the comment section of this post, as one user wrote:

"It's getting harder to like this guy each year."

Another fan commented:

Rory crying? No way."

A fan humorously wrote:

"Another day, another Rory whining moment😂😂😂

One fan made assumptions, writing:

"Next weeks odds have rory to cry:- 10000"

A fan suggested:

Learn how to putt and hire a caddy that can read a green."

Another fan wrote:

"Whole course looked like sh!t to be honest."

Image via Instagram, Zire Golf's Instagram post

However, Rory McIlroy's statement after the tournament was over is in contrast to what these fans are writing.

Rory McIlroy stays positive after narrow miss at Scottish Open

Rory McIlroy came close to winning the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open but walked away feeling confident about his game. He finished tied for second after a final-round 68 at The Renaissance Club on Sunday, July 13. Despite the result, McIlroy said he was pleased with how he played throughout the week and felt ready for The Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

It's been a great week," he said. "I'm really happy with where my game is; the way I played over the weekend; the shots that I hit, how I controlled my ball flight. It has been a great week. Missing the trophy, that's about it."

"No frustration, really," Mcllroy added. "I'm really happy with where everything is. Looking forward to getting to Portrush tonight and getting out on to the golf course early tomorrow and just turning my attention to that. But I feel like I've gotten out of this week everything, really, that I wanted."

The total purse for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open stood at $9 million. Champion Chris Gotterup took home the top prize, earning $1.575 million for his victory. Rory McIlroy and Marco Penge, who both tied for second place, each secured $788,175 in prize money for their strong performances at The Renaissance Club.

