Lydia Ko tags a 2-word message with her pet dog after Amundi Evian Championship disappointment

Lydia Ko recently appeared at the Amundi Evian Championship. A decade after her record-setting win as the youngest major champion, the LPGA Hall of Famer shot rounds of 73 and 74, finishing +5 and missing the cut. This is just the second time she’s failed to make the cut at Evian, the first being in 2023.

Despite strong stats, 19 of 26 fairways, 26 of 36 greens, 64 putts, and converting two of four sand saves, Ko couldn’t break through the +2 cut line. After the tournament, Ko posted an Instagram story, an image of her with her dog Kai. She captioned it as:

"Double trouble"

Image via Instagram, Lydia Ko's Instagram story

The image shows Ko and her dog looking in the same direction, with disappointing expressions. She adopted her dog in May 2024, and since then, he’s been by her side at tournaments. Ko has said Kai helps her stay grounded.

Ko’s performance wasn’t enough to break her streak of strong showings; she’s still the leader in top-10 finishes, total scores to par (−58), and rounds in the 60s at Evian since it became a major in 2013. Apart from that, Lydia Ko recently hinted at a collaboration with a brand.

Lydia Ko hints at new BOSS Golf collaboration on Instagram

On July 5, Lydia Ko teased fans with news of a new partnership on Instagram. Ko, who joined luxury fashion brand Hugo Boss as a brand ambassador earlier this year, shared an image on her Instagram Stories. The graphic, created by @iamtom.kr, simply read:

“BOSS Golf x Lydia Ko. Unveiling soon!”

The cryptic post quickly sparked buzz among fans, with many speculating about what’s coming next. Known for her sharp style both on and off the fairways, Ko could be preparing to launch her very own capsule collection with BOSS Golf.

Though full details haven’t been revealed yet, the collaboration would mark another big step in Ko’s journey with the brand. BOSS Golf has previously worked with top players like Thomas Detry and Matthias Schwab, so her involvement adds more star power to the lineup.

In addition to that, Ko has had a solid run on the LPGA Tour so far in the 2025 season. The New Zealand star has teed it up in 10 events and made the cut in nine of them. Out of those appearances, she’s notched three top-10 finishes, showing consistent form throughout the year. Her standout moment came at the 2025 HSBC Women’s World Championship, where she fired a total score of 13-under-par across four rounds to secure the title.

That victory brought her the season’s biggest paycheck of $360,000. Currently ranked World No. 3, Ko remains one of the top contenders on tour this year.

