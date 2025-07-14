Charley Hull shares picture of nephew with evidence of hilarious "child abuse by his dad"

Charley Hull, who faced an early exit at the Amundi Evian Championship, shared an adorable picture carrying her nephew with her fans on social media. On June 14, Hull welcomed her newborn nephew and expressed her love.
In her latest Instagram story, Charley Hull further highlighted her love for him in her own way. Hull was seen carrying her nephew as she sported a white golf skirt and a collared white tee, looking like she was headed for a round of golf. Her nephew's father, however, dressed the baby in a Manchester United F.C. jersey. Naturally, being a hardcore fan of their Premier League rivals Liverpool FC, Hull herself made a mental note to get the little one a Reds kit instead, as she wrote:
"💙my nephew"
"Child abuse though by his dad putting him in a Man-U top. Need to get him his Liverpool kit asap," she added.
Charley Hull was forced to withdraw from the recently concluded Amundi Evian Championship in her first round. Despite fighting a virus for the whole of Major week, the 29-year-old decided to compete on Thursday, July 10, in hopes of claiming her first Major title.
But things took a turn for the worse as she collapsed on the golf course. What started as a 15-minute medical break became a formal withdrawal by Hull later on. She had played 12 holes of round one to score a 1-under par score before she was taken away on a stretcher.
Charley Hull pens emotional note after her Amundi Evian Championship heartbreak
Charley Hull has yet again evaded a Major title in her 12-year professional career. Moreover, her title drought on the LPGA Tour continues as her last win came in 2022 at the Volunteers of America Classic. On the Ladies European Tour, however, Hull's victory at the 2024 Aramco Team Series event held in Riyadh was her last.
Following her early exit at the Amundi Evian Championship, Hull posted a series of pictures from her time at the Evian Resort Golf Club in France on Instagram. She shared her thoughts and thanked everyone for their support and assistance in the caption:
"Not the @evianchamp I was hoping for. Been struggling with a virus all week but it got the better of me yesterday… thanks to the medics who took care of me and to all those who have reached out with messages of support, it’s really appreciated. Happy to say I’m feeling a lot better today, just gutted I can’t play the weekend at such a fantastic tournament"
Charley Hull successfully recovered from the illness a few days after the Major and will be back in full strength at the upcoming ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open. The tournament is scheduled to take place from July 24 to 27 at the Dundonald Links in Ayrshire, Scotland.