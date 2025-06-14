Charley Hull expresses her love for 'newborn' as she celebrates the birth of her "new nephew"

Charley Hull has been pretty open about her admiration for young golf fans. On some occasions, she has even surprised and appreciated her young fans. Interestingly, Hull recently took to Instagram to share a fresh detail about her love for kids. She dropped a stunning photo of herself while introducing a new member of her family.

Charley Hull posted this photo on her Instagram story on June 14. In it, she was sitting with a newborn, whom she introduced as her "new nephew." The golfer also mentioned she adores newborn infants.

"My new nephew Love a newborn XX," read the caption of her Instagram story.

Here's a look at Charley Hull's Instagram story:

Charley Hull reveals a new member in her family (Image Via: IG @charley.hull)

Talking a bit about her game, Charley Hull recently delivered a commendable performance at the US Women's Open. The tournament took place at Erin Hills, and she finished with a total score of 287, one under par. She fired rounds of 72-73-71-71, which helped her climb the leaderboard and tie for 12th position.

How much money did Charley Hull make during the 2025 US Women's Open?

Charley Hull at the U.S. Women's Open presented by Ally - Second Round - Source: Imagn

The US Women's Open had a total purse of $12 million. This was the record-high purse in the tournament's history. Maja Stark won the event and received 20% of the total prize money. Charley Hull, on the other hand, took home a sizable sum: $229,198 for finishing in 12th place.

Apart from Hull, here's a look at the prize distribution of the tournament:

Win: Maja Stark, -7/281, $2.4 million

T-2: Nelly Korda, -5/283, $1,052,621

T-2: Rio Takeda, -5/283, $1,052,621

T-4: Hyejin Choi, -4/284, $486,261.67

T-4: Ruoning Yin, -4/284, $486,261.67

T-4: Mao Saigo, -4/284, $486,261.67

T-7: Hailee Cooper, -3/285, $358,003.50

T-7: Hinako Shibuno, -3/285, $358,003.50

T-9: Ariya Jutanugarn, -2/286, $281,340.67

T-9: Angel Yin, -2/286, $281,340.67

T-9: Linn Grant, -2/286, $281,340.67

T-12: Charley Hull, -1/287, $229,197.60

T-12: Hannah Green, -1/287, $229,197.60

T-14: Ina Yoon, E/288, $179,245

T-14: Jin Young Ko, E/288, $179,245

T-14: Chiara Tamburlini, E/288, $179,245

T-14: Yealimi Noh, E/288, $179,245

T-14: Sarah Schmelzel, E/288, $179,245

T-19: Julia Lopez Ramirez, +1/289, $138,804

T-19: Madelene Sagstrom, +1/289, $138,804

T-19: Gaby Lopez, +1/289, $138,804

T-22: Esther Henseleit, +2/290, $110,035

T-22: Chisato Iwai, +2/290, $110,035

T-22: Andrea Lee, +2/290, $110,035

T-22: Minjee Lee, +2/290, $110,035

T-26: Lydia Ko, +3/291, $91,569.50

T-26: A Lim Kim, +3/291, $91,569.50

T-28: Pauline Roussin Bouchard, +4/292, $82,016.67

T-28: Jin Yan, +4/292, $82,016.67

T-28: Aline Krauter, +4/292, $82,016.67

T-31: Auston Kim, +5/293, $71,064.67

T-31: Allisen Corpuz, +5/293, $71,064.67

T-31: Anna Nordqvist, +5/293, $71,064.67

T-31: Lottie Woad, +5/293, $0 (amateur)

35: Ingrid Lindblad, +6/294, $64,129

T-36: Nataliya Guseva, +7/295, $53,854.86

T-36: Amy Yang, +7/295, $53,854.86

T-36: Miyu Yamashita, +7/295, $53,854.86

T-36: Saki Baba, +7/295, $53,854.86

T-36: Hyunjo Yoo, +7/295, $53,854.86

T-36: Farah O’Keefe, +7/295, $0 (amateur)

T-36: Carolina Lopez-Chacarra, +7/295, $0 (amateur)

T-36: Haeran Ryu, +7/295, $53,854.86

T-36: Yui Kawamoto, +7/295, $53,854.86

T-45: Kiara Romero, +8/296, $0 (amateur)

T-45: Sophie Hausmann, +8/296, $39,231.60

T-45: Sakura Koiwai, +8/296, $39,231.60

T-45: Akie Iwai, +8/296, $39,231.60

T-45: Amari Avery, +8/296, $39,231.60

T-45: Celine Boutier, +8/296, $39,231.60

T-51: Jinhee Im, +9/297, $31,334

T-51: Gemma Dryburgh, +9/297, $31,334

T-51: Rayee Feng, +9/297, $0 (amateur)

54: In Gee Chun, +10/298, $29,083

55: Maria Jose Marin, +11/299, $0 (amateur)

T-56: Shiho Kuwaki, +12/300, $27,501

T-56: Youmin Hwang, +12/300, $27,501

58: Celine Borge, +15/303, $26,527

59: Kiara Davidson Spilkova, +16/304, $26,041

60: Wichanee Meechai, +19/307, $25,797

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More