Charley Hull expresses her love for 'newborn' as she celebrates the birth of her "new nephew"

Charley Hull has been pretty open about her admiration for young golf fans. On some occasions, she has even surprised and appreciated her young fans. Interestingly, Hull recently took to Instagram to share a fresh detail about her love for kids. She dropped a stunning photo of herself while introducing a new member of her family.
Charley Hull posted this photo on her Instagram story on June 14. In it, she was sitting with a newborn, whom she introduced as her "new nephew." The golfer also mentioned she adores newborn infants.
"My new nephew Love a newborn XX," read the caption of her Instagram story.
Here's a look at Charley Hull's Instagram story:
Talking a bit about her game, Charley Hull recently delivered a commendable performance at the US Women's Open. The tournament took place at Erin Hills, and she finished with a total score of 287, one under par. She fired rounds of 72-73-71-71, which helped her climb the leaderboard and tie for 12th position.
How much money did Charley Hull make during the 2025 US Women's Open?
The US Women's Open had a total purse of $12 million. This was the record-high purse in the tournament's history. Maja Stark won the event and received 20% of the total prize money. Charley Hull, on the other hand, took home a sizable sum: $229,198 for finishing in 12th place.
Apart from Hull, here's a look at the prize distribution of the tournament:
- Win: Maja Stark, -7/281, $2.4 million
- T-2: Nelly Korda, -5/283, $1,052,621
- T-2: Rio Takeda, -5/283, $1,052,621
- T-4: Hyejin Choi, -4/284, $486,261.67
- T-4: Ruoning Yin, -4/284, $486,261.67
- T-4: Mao Saigo, -4/284, $486,261.67
- T-7: Hailee Cooper, -3/285, $358,003.50
- T-7: Hinako Shibuno, -3/285, $358,003.50
- T-9: Ariya Jutanugarn, -2/286, $281,340.67
- T-9: Angel Yin, -2/286, $281,340.67
- T-9: Linn Grant, -2/286, $281,340.67
- T-12: Charley Hull, -1/287, $229,197.60
- T-12: Hannah Green, -1/287, $229,197.60
- T-14: Ina Yoon, E/288, $179,245
- T-14: Jin Young Ko, E/288, $179,245
- T-14: Chiara Tamburlini, E/288, $179,245
- T-14: Yealimi Noh, E/288, $179,245
- T-14: Sarah Schmelzel, E/288, $179,245
- T-19: Julia Lopez Ramirez, +1/289, $138,804
- T-19: Madelene Sagstrom, +1/289, $138,804
- T-19: Gaby Lopez, +1/289, $138,804
- T-22: Esther Henseleit, +2/290, $110,035
- T-22: Chisato Iwai, +2/290, $110,035
- T-22: Andrea Lee, +2/290, $110,035
- T-22: Minjee Lee, +2/290, $110,035
- T-26: Lydia Ko, +3/291, $91,569.50
- T-26: A Lim Kim, +3/291, $91,569.50
- T-28: Pauline Roussin Bouchard, +4/292, $82,016.67
- T-28: Jin Yan, +4/292, $82,016.67
- T-28: Aline Krauter, +4/292, $82,016.67
- T-31: Auston Kim, +5/293, $71,064.67
- T-31: Allisen Corpuz, +5/293, $71,064.67
- T-31: Anna Nordqvist, +5/293, $71,064.67
- T-31: Lottie Woad, +5/293, $0 (amateur)
- 35: Ingrid Lindblad, +6/294, $64,129
- T-36: Nataliya Guseva, +7/295, $53,854.86
- T-36: Amy Yang, +7/295, $53,854.86
- T-36: Miyu Yamashita, +7/295, $53,854.86
- T-36: Saki Baba, +7/295, $53,854.86
- T-36: Hyunjo Yoo, +7/295, $53,854.86
- T-36: Farah O’Keefe, +7/295, $0 (amateur)
- T-36: Carolina Lopez-Chacarra, +7/295, $0 (amateur)
- T-36: Haeran Ryu, +7/295, $53,854.86
- T-36: Yui Kawamoto, +7/295, $53,854.86
- T-45: Kiara Romero, +8/296, $0 (amateur)
- T-45: Sophie Hausmann, +8/296, $39,231.60
- T-45: Sakura Koiwai, +8/296, $39,231.60
- T-45: Akie Iwai, +8/296, $39,231.60
- T-45: Amari Avery, +8/296, $39,231.60
- T-45: Celine Boutier, +8/296, $39,231.60
- T-51: Jinhee Im, +9/297, $31,334
- T-51: Gemma Dryburgh, +9/297, $31,334
- T-51: Rayee Feng, +9/297, $0 (amateur)
- 54: In Gee Chun, +10/298, $29,083
- 55: Maria Jose Marin, +11/299, $0 (amateur)
- T-56: Shiho Kuwaki, +12/300, $27,501
- T-56: Youmin Hwang, +12/300, $27,501
- 58: Celine Borge, +15/303, $26,527
- 59: Kiara Davidson Spilkova, +16/304, $26,041
- 60: Wichanee Meechai, +19/307, $25,797