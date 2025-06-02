‘Fun to watch’: Golf world reacts to Maja Stark’s maiden Major win

Maja Stark claimed her first Major title at the recently concluded U.S Women's Open. She won the 80th edition of the LPGA Major after she shot a seven-under par score of 281 at the Erin Hills Golf course.
The Swedish golfer defeated Nelly Korda and Rio Takeda, who shared a tie for second place, by two strokes in the final round. Stark claimed her second title on the Tour on Sunday (June 1), after her win at the ISPS Handa World Invitational in 2022, the year she debuted on the LPGA Tour.
The 25-year-old displayed a brilliant performance throughout the week and surprised golf fans by sealing the victory after the fourth round.
The LPGA Tour shared an appreciation post, featuring Stark doing a fist pump, on Instagram with the caption:
"Major title clinched 👊"
Fans reacted to her win in the comments section, showering the Swedish golfer with admiration and respect towards her game over the week. Here are a few reactions by fans under the above post:
"Fun to watch!"
"Loved watching her play, an absolute pleasure.🙌👏😎"
"She held it together and took the title!! Well done Maja!! 👏 ❤️"
A few others congratulated Maja Stark for her feat:
"Congratulations Maja, amazing effort"
"What a superstar ⛳Big big CONGRATULATIONS best friend.. so impressive of your game👏👏What a role model you are♥️"
"Maja has always had enormous talent but I've never seen her so calm under pressure. Made some clutch par putts over the weekend and thoroughly deserved this win. Could be the beginning of something very special. Congratulations🫡⭐"
Stark was also congratulated by fellow Swedish golfer, the legendary Annika Sorenstam, after she won the 2025 U.S Women's Open.
Maja Stark expresses her happiness after winning the 2025 U.S Women's Open
The Swedish golfer reacted to her victory during the post-round press conference on Sunday. Maja Stark was asked how much the win meant to her after being the 56th woman to lift the U.S Open trophy.
She spoke about her concern about her game ahead of the Major, and how her coach helped her. Stark stated via the USGA (0:12 onwards):
"(It means) so much. I mean before this week I was worried that I wasn't really going to play decent golf for a while because it felt like it was so far away. So this just feels huge."
Speaking about how her coach helped, Stark said:
"I'm so happy that you know I had my coach here this week. And I texted him a couple of things, and I said, 'What do I do if my putting feels like this?' And he just nailed the advice this week. So it was great."
Maja Stark had finished in a tie for 44th at the first Major of the year, the Chevron Championship.