The U.S. Women's Open past results: Last 10 years winners explored

This week, the LPGA Tour players are gearing up to tee off at the 80th edition of the 2025 U.S. Women's Open. Established in 1946, it is the oldest event, which was sanctioned by the LPGA Tour in 1950.

Ad

The second major of this season will start with its first round on Thursday, May 29 through the weekend to finally wrap up with its finale on Sunday, June 1 at Erin Hills Golf Course in Erin, Wisconsin.

Yuki Saso of Japan is the defending champion of the tournament, while over the years, players such as Allisen Corpuz and Minjee Lee have also won the title. Below are the winners of the U.S. Women's Open over the years:

Ad

Trending

U.S. Women's Open past results

#2024 Yuka Saso

Yuka Saso at 2024 U.S. Women's Open (Source: Imagn)

Yuka Saso won the tournament for the second time in 2024, defeating fellow Japanese golfer Hinako Shibuno by three strokes at at Lancaster Country Club. She earned $2.4 million in prize money from the purse of $12 million.

Ad

#2023 Allisen Corpuz

Allisen Corpuz and her caddie Jay Monahan celebrate with the Harton S. Semple Trophy (Source: Imagn)

Allisen Corpuz won the event back in 2023, when the tournament was sponsored by ProMedica. She registered a three stroke victory over Charley Hull and Jiyai Shin at Pebble Beach Golf Link, taking home $2 million in prize money.

Ad

#2022 Minjee Lee

Minjee Lee after winning the U.S. Women's Open. (Source: Imagn)

Minjee Lee performed spledidly at the 2022 U.S. Women's Open. The Australian player won by four strokes over Mina Harigae. She earned prize money of $1.8 million from a prize purse of $10 million.

Ad

#2021 Yuka Saso

Yuka Saso with the US Open trophy (Source: Imagn)

Yuka Saso won her first U.S. Open title in 2021 in a sudden death playoff. After tying two-hole aggregate playoff, she won with a birdie on the third playoff hole over Nasa Hataoka at The Olympic Club. She won $1 million in prize money from a prize purse of $5.5 million.

Ad

#2020 Kim A-lim

A Lim Kim (Source: Imagn)

Korea's A Lim Kim won the tournament in 2022 by one stroke over Ko Jin-young and Amy Olson at Champions Golf Club in Houston, Texas. She also received a prize money of $1 million.

Ad

#2019 Lee Jeong-eun

Jeongeun Lee (Source: Getty)

Jeongeun Lee of South Korea won the 74th edition of the tournament held at the Country Club of Charleston. She clinched the title by two strokes over Lexi Thompson, Ryo So-yeon and Angel Yin.

Ad

#2018 Ariya Jutanugarn

Ariya Jutanugarn (Source: Imagn)

Ariya Jutanugarn lifted the U.S. Women's Open at Shoal Creek in 2018. After tying a two-hole aggregate playoff, she won with a par on the second hole of sudden death playoff and won by $900,000 in prize money.

Ad

#2017 Park Sung-hyun

Sung Hyun Park (Source: Imagn)

Sung Hyun Park won the tournament in 2017, held at Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey. She won by two strokes over amateur fellow Korean golfer Choi Hye-jin.

Ad

#2016 Brittany Lang

Brittany Lang (Source: Imagn)

Brittany Lang won the tournament in a three hole aggregate playoff over Swedish player Anna Nordqvist at CordeValle Golf Club.

Ad

#2015 Chun In-gee

In Gee Chun (Source: Imagn)

Chun In-Gee won her first major title in 2015 at Lancaster Country Club. She won by one stroke over fellow Korean golfer Amy Yang. She later won the Evian Championship in 2016 and the Women's PGA Championship in 2022.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Yadav Rohit is a Golf writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in PGA Tour coverage. With a Bachelor's degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a Master's degree in Global Studies from Ambedkar University, he has always been passionate about writing on varied topics.



Rohit has over 4 years of prior work experience under his belt. He prioritizes thorough fact-checking of every article he pens with the aim of providing readers with the most accurate and insightful content.



Rohit's favorite celebrity sportsperson is Novak Djokovic; he admires his determination in the face of challenges and fighting spirit. Rohit is an avid reader and when he's not busy reading and writing about the latest developments in the vast world of pop culture and sports, he can be seen absorbed by a book. He also loves playing chess. Know More