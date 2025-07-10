Charley Hull’s Amundi Evian Championship run ends in heartbreak as she is taken off course due to illness: Reports

Charley Hull withdrew from the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship on Thursday after experiencing a medical issue during the opening round at the Evian Resort Golf Club in France. The 29-year-old English golfer completed just three holes before receiving on-course medical attention and exiting the tournament.

Hull was seen sitting near a bunker on the third hole, visibly unwell. According to the tournament broadcast, she was suffering from a suspected virus. Upon reaching the tee at the fourth hole, Charley Hull reportedly collapsed twice. The medical staff was called, and play was paused for 15 minutes as she received treatment.

Hull attempted to continue and even tried to take her tee shot on the fourth hole. However, after collapsing again, she decided to withdraw from the championship. She was transported from the course by a medical cart.

Charley Hull's withdrawal brings an early end to what had been a strong stretch in recent major tournaments. Hull entered the Evian Championship following consecutive T-12 finishes at the U.S. Women’s Open and KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. She also recorded a third-place finish at the Evian in 2022. Ranked No. 19 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, Hull had been one of the notable contenders in the field.

How has Charley Hull performed in the 2025 season so far?

Charley Hull has competed in nine events on the 2025 LPGA Tour calendar so far, including all three major championships played to date. The English golfer began her season at the Founders Cup in early February and has since recorded multiple top-20 finishes. Her strongest result came at the HSBC Women’s World Championship, where she tied for fourth place and earned over $100,000. In majors, Hull posted T12 finishes at both the U.S. Women’s Open and the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. Despite missing the cut at the Chevron Championship, she has remained competitive in most of her appearances.

Hull has shown consistency throughout the season, registering a top-40 finish or better in six of her nine starts. Her performance at the Ford Championship, where she finished T11, also added to her season earnings and CME points total. However, her campaign encountered a setback at the Amundi Evian Championship, where she withdrew early in the opening round due to a health issue.

Below is a detailed breakdown of her 2025 results so far:

KPMG Women's PGA Championship: T12, $170,561

U.S. Women's Open presented by Ally: T12, $229,198

MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba: T32, $17,540

Black Desert Championship presented by Greater Zion: T40, $14,710

The Chevron Championship: CUT, $0

T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards: T28, $15,656

Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass: T11, $41,138

HSBC Women's World Championship: T4, $104,318

Founders Cup presented by U.S. Virgin Islands: T19, $23,210

