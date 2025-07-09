Charley Hull rocks a stunning crew neckline silver top ahead of the Amundi Evian Championship

Two-time LPGA Tour winner Charley Hull is gearing up to compete in the upcoming Amundi Evian Championship. Ahead of the tournament, she shared a picture on Instagram showing off a new look to her 764,000 followers.

On Tuesday, July 8, Hull posted a picture of herself rocking a silver top with a classic crew neckline and short sleeves. Her hair was packed in a stylish half-up, half-down do, and she accessorized the look using a pair of gold hoop earrings. The English golfer also added the song 'Imma Let You Go' by Hakeem Prime in the post. Lastly, she used only two emojis to caption the post.

Charley Hull is set to make her 10th LPGA Tour start of the year at Evian Resort Golf Club on July 10. The competition features a star-studded field of top golfers such as Gigi Stoll, Yealimi Noh, and Maja Stark.

Hull will be competing for a share in the tournament’s total prize fund of $8 million. Should she win the competition, it will mark her third LPGA Tour title, first win of the season, and first major championship title.

Notably, Charley Hull’s best result in the Evian Championship so far is T3, which was in 2022. Out of her nine LPGA Tour starts this season, she has made the cut in eight events and has had one top-10 finish.

Charley Hull admits she had a “good week” following a 4th-place finish at the KPMG Women’s Irish Open

Four-time LET winner Charley Hull - Image Source: Imagn

On July 3, Charley Hull teed off at the 2025 KPMG Women’s Irish Open in hope of winning her fifth Ladies European Tour title. While she put up a good fight, she didn’t claim the victory but landed in fourth place at the end of the four-day tournament.

Following her performance at Carton House, Fairmont, the Kettering-born golfer shared a post of appreciation on Instagram. She wrote,

“4th this week at the @kpmgwomensopen @letgolf ✌🏽⛳️ Overall had such a good week playing playing in Ireland for the first time competitively as a professional which was made even better by the fans 🔥. Thank you @cartonhouse.fairmont @cartonhouse golf for hosting me this week, such a beautiful place, couldn’t recommend more 😍.”

Hull also congratulated Lottie Woad for winning the tournament. Amateur golfer Woad scored a 21-under 271 at Carton House to claim the victory.

Woad won by a margin of six strokes ahead of Madelene Sagstrom, who fell to second position with a 15-under 277. In third place, Amelia Garvey scored 14-under 278, while in fourth place, Charley Hull scored 12-under 280.

Hull’s first LET Tour start of the year was at the PIF Saudi Ladies International tournament, where she tied for eighth position after scoring a 9-under. She finished seven strokes behind Jeeno Thitikul, who claimed the victory with a 16-under.

