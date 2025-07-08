Where is the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship being played? Venue explored

The 2025 Amundi Evian Championship will take place from July 10 to 13 at the Evian Resort Golf Club in Évian-les-Bains, France. As the only LPGA Major tournament held in the country, it holds a unique place on the professional golf calendar.

The Evian Resort Golf Club sits in southeastern France, overlooking the scenic shores of Lake Geneva. This 18-hole championship course, located in Haute-Savoie, hosts the event annually. Originally known as the Evian Masters, the tournament was elevated to Major status in 2013 and served as the LPGA Tour’s fifth Major through 2018. It now stands as the fourth Major of the season.

The course plays to a par 71 and measures 6,333 yards (5,791 meters). Between 2012 and 2013, the entire layout underwent an $8 million redesign, led by architect Steve Smyers in collaboration with European Golf Design. The upgrades focused on reshaping tees, fairways, bunkers, and greens.

Sitting at an average elevation of 480 meters (1,575 feet), the course poses a distinctive challenge. While its layout is visually striking, it has also drawn some criticism from players over the years due to its unpredictability. Despite this, the Evian Resort remains one of the most iconic venues on the LPGA Tour.

How to watch the 2025 LPGA Amundi Evian Championship online?

The LPGA Tour returns to Evian-les-Bains, France, for the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship, held at the Evian Resort Golf Club from July 10 to 13. This year’s field includes 132 players representing 28 different countries, with all 18 LPGA winners from the current season taking part.

Leading the lineup is World No. 1 Nelly Korda, joined by other top players in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings. The event marks a key point in the LPGA calendar as one of the season’s five Major championships.

Television coverage for the Amundi Evian Championship will be provided by Golf Channel and NBC. Viewers in the United States can tune in to Golf Channel from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. ET on both Thursday, July 10, and Friday, July 11. Additional live coverage on those days will be available from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. ET via NBC’s digital platforms. Weekend broadcasts will air on Golf Channel from 4:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday and Sunday.

For fans looking to stream the Amundi Evian Championship, coverage will be available through the NBC Sports App and GolfChannel.com. International viewers can check the LPGA’s website for regional broadcast details.

In countries without official broadcast partners, live coverage will be accessible via LPGA Live, the tour’s official streaming platform. More information about global availability can be found on the LPGA’s international TV distribution page.

