Amundi Evian Championship 2025 odds and top bets explored

The Amundi Evian Championship 2025 is set to begin on Thursday, July 10 at Evian Resort Golf Club in Évian-les-Bains, France. The 132-player field event will feature notable names like Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko, and Jeeno Thitikul in action this week.
As per odds, Jeeno Thitikul is once again the favorite to win the Amundi Evian Championship. She has had a great season where she has recorded multiple top-tens, including a win at the Mizuho Americas Open. This is also her first event since the heartbreak at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.
Nelly Korda is also among the top favorites at Évian-les-Bains. She has two top-tens in her past four starts, including a runner-up finish at the U.S. Women’s Open. However, unlike last year, she has been winless so far.
Minjee Lee, who won her third major last month, is another contender at the Amundi Evian Championship alongside Ayaka Furue and Ruoning Yin.
Amundi Evian Championship 2025 odds explored
Here's a look at the odds for the Amundi Evian Championship 2025 (As per Bet365):
- Jeeno Thitikul – 11
- Nelly Korda – 14
- Minjee Lee – 16
- Ayaka Furue – 20
- Ruoning Yin – 20
- Hae Ran Ryu – 20
- Hye Jin Choi – 22
- Angel Yin – 28
- Somi Lee – 28
- Celine Boutier – 28
- Lydia Ko – 28
- Miyuu Yamashita – 30
- Rio Takeda – 30
- Lottie Woad – 33
- Mao Saigo – 33
- Akie Iwai – 35
- Esther Henseleit – 35
- Charley Hull – 40
- Helen Briem – 40
- Chanettee Wannasaen – 45
- Megan Khang – 45
- Carlota Ciganda – 50
- Chisato Iwai – 50
- Jennifer Kupcho – 55
- Brooke Henderson – 55
- Jin Young Ko – 55
- Andrea Lee – 55
- Ariya Jutanugarn – 55
- A Lim Kim – 66
- Linn Grant – 66
- Nasa Hataoka – 66
- Shannon Tan – 66
- You Min Hwang – 66
- Lauren Coughlin – 70
- Sei Young Kim – 70
- Auston Kim – 75
- Hannah Green – 80
- Stephanie Kyriacou – 80
- Chiara Tamburlini – 80
- Madelene Sagstrom – 80
- Sarah Schmelzel – 90
- Lindy Duncan – 100
- Ina Yoon – 110
- Jenny Shin – 110
- Mi Hyang Lee – 110
- Grace Kim – 110
- Patty Tavatanakit – 110
- Ingrid Lindblad – 110
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen – 125
- Gaby Lopez – 125
- Miranda Wang – 140
- Rose Zhang – 140
- Allisen Corpuz – 140
- Gabriela Ruffels – 140
- Maja Stark – 150
- Wei Ling Hsu – 160
- Minami Katsu – 160
- Kristen Gillman – 160