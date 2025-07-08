Amundi Evian Championship 2025 odds and top bets explored

The Amundi Evian Championship 2025 is set to begin on Thursday, July 10 at Evian Resort Golf Club in Évian-les-Bains, France. The 132-player field event will feature notable names like Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko, and Jeeno Thitikul in action this week.

Ad

As per odds, Jeeno Thitikul is once again the favorite to win the Amundi Evian Championship. She has had a great season where she has recorded multiple top-tens, including a win at the Mizuho Americas Open. This is also her first event since the heartbreak at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

Nelly Korda is also among the top favorites at Évian-les-Bains. She has two top-tens in her past four starts, including a runner-up finish at the U.S. Women’s Open. However, unlike last year, she has been winless so far.

Ad

Trending

Minjee Lee, who won her third major last month, is another contender at the Amundi Evian Championship alongside Ayaka Furue and Ruoning Yin.

Amundi Evian Championship 2025 odds explored

Here's a look at the odds for the Amundi Evian Championship 2025 (As per Bet365):

Jeeno Thitikul – 11

Nelly Korda – 14

Minjee Lee – 16

Ayaka Furue – 20

Ruoning Yin – 20

Hae Ran Ryu – 20

Hye Jin Choi – 22

Angel Yin – 28

Somi Lee – 28

Celine Boutier – 28

Lydia Ko – 28

Miyuu Yamashita – 30

Rio Takeda – 30

Lottie Woad – 33

Mao Saigo – 33

Akie Iwai – 35

Esther Henseleit – 35

Charley Hull – 40

Helen Briem – 40

Chanettee Wannasaen – 45

Megan Khang – 45

Carlota Ciganda – 50

Chisato Iwai – 50

Jennifer Kupcho – 55

Brooke Henderson – 55

Jin Young Ko – 55

Andrea Lee – 55

Ariya Jutanugarn – 55

A Lim Kim – 66

Linn Grant – 66

Nasa Hataoka – 66

Shannon Tan – 66

You Min Hwang – 66

Lauren Coughlin – 70

Sei Young Kim – 70

Auston Kim – 75

Hannah Green – 80

Stephanie Kyriacou – 80

Chiara Tamburlini – 80

Madelene Sagstrom – 80

Sarah Schmelzel – 90

Lindy Duncan – 100

Ina Yoon – 110

Jenny Shin – 110

Mi Hyang Lee – 110

Grace Kim – 110

Patty Tavatanakit – 110

Ingrid Lindblad – 110

Nanna Koerstz Madsen – 125

Gaby Lopez – 125

Miranda Wang – 140

Rose Zhang – 140

Allisen Corpuz – 140

Gabriela Ruffels – 140

Maja Stark – 150

Wei Ling Hsu – 160

Minami Katsu – 160

Kristen Gillman – 160

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More