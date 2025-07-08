The LPGA Tour sets a new record for the 2025 season after Somi Lee and Jin Hee Im’s win at the Dow Championship

The 2025 LPGA Tour has set a new record, witnessing 18 different winners in just 17 events. The milestone was reached after South Korean golfers Somi Lee and Jin Hee Im captured the Dow Championship title on Sunday (July 6), at Midland Country Club in Michigan.

The LPGA Media posted the update in an X post they shared on July 8, captioning:

“There have been 18 different winners through 17 tournaments of the 2025 LPGA Tour season, including two winners at the Dow Championship. This is the highest amount of different winners through this number of tournaments in LPGA Tour history.”

Jin Hee Im and Somi Lee captured the 2025 Dow Championship title on Sunday, June 29, after defeating Lexi Thompson and Megan Khang in a playoff. The South Korean team posted an 8-under 62 in the final round at Midland Country Club, finishing at 20-under after 72 holes. Thompson and Khang recorded the lowest round of the day with a 10-under 60 to match their total and force a playoff.

The playoff was held on the par-3 18th hole. Im and Lee made a birdie, while Thompson and Khang managed only par, handing the South Korean pair the win. Lindy Duncan and Miranda Wang finished tied for third with Manon De Roey and Pauline Roussin-Bouchard at 18-under. Sarah Schmelzel and Albane Valenzuela, who led after 54 holes, dropped to fifth after a 4-under 66.

The Dow Championship crowns a team of two, and both players are counted individually as winners. That helped push the 2025 season’s total to 18 different winners, breaking the previous record for most unique champions through 17 tournaments. With that, let's look at the final leaderboard of the Dow Championship.

Dow Championship 2025 final leaderboard

Here's a look at the final leaderboard for the 2025 Dow Championship:

1. Jin Hee Im / Somi Lee: -20

P2. Megan Khang / Lexi Thompson: -20

T3. Lindy Duncan / Miranda Wang: -18

T3. Manon De Roey / Pauline Roussin-Bouchard: -18

5. Sarah Schmelzel / Albane Valenzuela: -17

T6. Andrea Lee / Lucy Li: -16

T6. Auston Kim / Sei Young Kim: -16

T6. Saki Baba / Yuri Yoshida: -16

T6. Gemma Dryburgh / Cassie Porter: -16

T10. Kristen Gillman / Kate Smith-Stroh: -15

T10. Daniela Darquea / Karis Davidson: -15

T10. Cheyenne Knight / Elizabeth Szokol: -15

T10. Jiwon Jeon / Mi Hyang Lee: -15

T14. Pornanong Phatlum / Arpichaya Yubol: -14

T14. Kumkang Park / Jing Yan: -14

T14. Jaravee Boonchant / Chanettee Wannasaen: -14

T14. Lauren Hartlage / Brooke Matthews: -14

T18. Jennifer Kupcho / Leona Maguire: -13

T18. Yan Liu / Yahui Zhang: -13

T18. Lauren Coughlin / Nasa Hataoka: -13

T18. Narin An / Ayaka Furue: -13

T18. Jodi Ewart Shadoff / Heather Lin: -13

T18. Dani Holmqvist / Alexa Pano: -13

T18. Pernilla Lindberg / Sophia Popov: -13

T18. Sung Hyun Park / Ina Yoon: -13

T18. Rio Takeda / Miyu Yamashita: -13

T27. Carlota Ciganda / Gaby Lopez: -12

T27. Amanda Doherty / Caroline Inglis: -12

T27. Atthaya Thitikul / Ruoning Yin: -12

T30. Jenny Bae / Robyn Choi: -11

T30. Lauren Morris / Jessica Porvasnik: -11

32. Allisen Corpuz / Dewi Weber: -10

T33. Daniela Iacobelli / Madison Young: -9

T33. Jennifer Chang / Patty Tavatanakit: -9

T35. Mariel Galdiano / Fiona Xu: -8

T35. Ruixin Liu / Yu Liu: -8

37. Amelia Lewis / Paula Reto: -7

