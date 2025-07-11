Charley Hull shares optimistic update after health scare at the Amundi Evian Championship 

Charley Hull has reassured fans that she’s doing well after being forced to withdraw from the Evian Championship due to illness.

The 29-year-old English golfer pulled out of the major tournament in France on Thursday after collapsing during her opening round. She had played 12 holes at Evian-les-Bains and was sitting at one-under-par before she was taken off the course in a medical cart.

Hull had been feeling under the weather with a virus but decided to compete, believing she was well enough to play after eating and feeling better before her tee time. Sharing updates on her health, Charley Hull took to her official Instagram account a few hours later and shared a post. In the caption, she wrote:

“Not the @evianchamp I was hoping for. Been struggling with a virus all week, but it got the better of me yesterday… thanks to the medics who took care of me and to all those who have reached out with messages of support, it’s really appreciated. Happy to say I’m feeling a lot better today. I'm just gutted I can’t play the weekend at such a fantastic tournament🩷🩷.”

Starting her round on the 10th, Hull was seen resting beside a fairway bunker on the 13th hole alongside her caddie, Adam Woodward. After a 15-minute medical break, she attempted to continue but collapsed again near the fourth tee box.

Medical staff attended to her on-site, administering an IV drip. Fortunately, she did not require hospitalization.

Hull has since provided an update, confirming she was recovering well and expressed gratitude to the team who cared for her during the incident.

Charley Hull’s exceptional outing before the Amundi Evian Championship

Charley Hull competed in last week’s KPMG Women’s Irish Open, marking her debut appearance in Ireland after committing to the event earlier this year in February.

The LPGA Tour standout delivered a solid performance at the O'Meara Course at Carton House, Fairmont, finishing tied for fourth. Hull posted an impressive 12-under-par total of 280 over four rounds in the Ladies European Tour event.

Charley Hull reflected on her experience in Ireland with a post on Instagram, sharing highlights from her week at Fairmont. Expressing her amazing experience, on her official Instagram account, she wrote:

"Overall had such a good week playing in Ireland for the first time competitively as a professional, which was made even better by the fans. Thank you @cartonhouse.fairmont @cartonhousegolf for hosting me this week, such a beautiful place, couldn't recommend more..."

During her 72-hole campaign, Hull recorded 11 birdies and just two bogeys. Her final score left her nine shots adrift of eventual winner Lottie Woad. Fellow English golfer Annabel Dimmock, who is pregnant, did not take part in the tournament.

