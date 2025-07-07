Charley Hull’s ‘cheat day’ hilariously exposed by friend on social media

When it comes to being a consistent fitness freak, Charley Hull is a popular name on the list. However, the golfer from England recently faced a hilarious call-out on social media by one of her friends.

Hull's social media profile often showcases the golfer's fitness regime and long-distance running in the morning. Apart from being an icon on the LPGA Tour and LET, Hull has also excelled at Hyrox Corby Sims.

Recently, Charley Hull's friend, Annabel Dimmock, shared a funny story about her. Dimmock posted a snap on her Instagram story where Hull could be seen taking a sip from a Starbucks Cup while sitting down in a dining area.

Dimmock hilariously exposed her friend Hull for breaking the normal routine by having hot chocolate. Take a look at the story that Charley Hull reposted:

"She ordered a hot chocolate and said it's a cheat day 😂😂😂😂 Wouldn't wanna know what I've eaten today..."

Screenshot from Hull's Instagram story IG: @charley.hull

Hull and Dimmock, both hailing from England have been friends for quite a while. After Dimmock's story, Hull made sure to get back at her with another hilarious take.

The golfer shared a new picture on her Instagram story where Charley Hull could be seen waiting in the car with two boxes lying on the seat. According to the caption, Hull brought cheese ham toast, and chips for Dimmock.

Take a look at Hull's latest Instagram story:

"phone call off baby bells " hiya I'm hungry can you bring me food please" yes your butler has arrived 😂😂 cheese ham tostie & chips. @annabeldimmock"

Screenshot taken from Hull's Instagram story | IG: @charley.hull

Charley Hull and Annabel Dimmock's friendship has grown over the years. The duo has often been spotted practicing together before tournaments. In several interviews, they have shown mutual respect for each other.

Charley Hull shares her experience from the 2025 KPMG Irish Women's Open

Hull was participating in last week's KPMG Irish Women's Open. Prior to this event, in February, the LPGA Tour pro committed to play the tournament, which marks her first time in Ireland.

The golfer showcased a strong performance in O'Meara Course, Carton House, Fairmont. Charley Hull secured a T4 in the Ladies European Tour contest in Ireland with a total score of 12 under par (280). On Instagram, the golfer shared a post, summing up her journey in Fairmont.

"Overall had such a good week playing in lreland for the first time competitively as a professional which was made even better by the fans. Thank you @cartonhouse.fairmont @cartonhousegolf for hosting me this week, such a beautiful place, couldn't recommend more..." mentioned Hull.

Hull scored a total of 11 birdies and two bogeys throughout the 72 holes at the 2025 KPMG Women's Irish Open. She finished nine strokes behind the winner, Lottie Woad. Dimmock, who is currently expecting a child, did not participate in the contest.

