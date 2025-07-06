How did Charley Hull perform in Round 4 of the 2025 KPMG Women's Irish Open?

Charley Hull delivered a composed and steady performance in the final round of the KPMG Women’s Irish Open. She navigated the course with precision and control.

Playing on a layout that offered both scoring chances and challenges, Hull opened her round with a birdie on the par-5 1st hole, setting a confident tone early. She continued to find consistency across the front nine, adding another birdie on the 4th and avoiding any major setbacks.

Charley Hull's back nine was highlighted by a birdie on the par-4 12th and another on the par-5 17th, maintaining momentum through the closing stretch.

Aside from a bogey on the final hole, Hull kept her scorecard clean, showing poise under pressure.

Charley Hull finished in fourth place on the leaderboard. Here is her hole-by-hole performance in the final round of the KPMG Women’s Irish Open:

Hole 1: 4 (Birdie)

Hole 2: 3 (Par)

Hole 3: 4 (Par)

Hole 4: 4 (Birdie)

Hole 5: 4 (Par)

Hole 6: 4 (Birdie)

Hole 7: 3 (Par)

Hole 8: 4 (Par)

Hole 9: 4 (Par)

Hole 10: 4 (Par)

Hole 11: 4 (Par)

Hole 12: 3 (Birdie)

Hole 13: 4 (Par)

Hole 14: 3 (Par)

Hole 15: 5 (Par)

Hole 16: 3 (Par)

Hole 17: 4 (Birdie)

Hole 18: 5 (Bogey)

How did Charley Hull perform in the rest of the rounds at the KPMG Women's Irish Open?

Charlie Hull started her KPMG Women's Irish Open campaign with a round of 70. She then comfortably made the cut with a round of 69. On moving day, the British golfer carded a round of 72. She ultimately finished with a score of 280, nine strokes behind the winner, Lottie Woad.

Here is a look at Charley Hull's performance in the first three rounds of the KPMG Women's Irish Open.

Round 1

Hole 1: 4 (Birdie)

Hole 2: 3 (Par)

Hole 3: 3 (Birdie)

Hole 4: 4 (Birdie)

Hole 5: 3 (Birdie)

Hole 6: 5 (Par)

Hole 7: 3 (Par)

Hole 8: 5 (Bogey)

Hole 9: 5 (Bogey)

Hole 10: 3 (Birdie)

Hole 11: 4 (Par)

Hole 12: 4 (Par)

Hole 13: 3 (Birdie)

Hole 14: 3 (Par)

Hole 15: 5 (Par)

Hole 16: 3 (Par)

Hole 17: 5 (Par)

Hole 18: 5 (Bogey)

Round 2

Hole 1: 5 (Par)

Hole 2: 3 (Par)

Hole 3: 4 (Par)

Hole 4: 5 (Par)

Hole 5: 4 (Par)

Hole 6: 4 (Birdie)

Hole 7: 3 (Par)

Hole 8: 4 (Par)

Hole 9: 3 (Birdie)

Hole 10: 4 (Par)

Hole 11: 4 (Par)

Hole 12: 4 (Par)

Hole 13: 4 (Par)

Hole 14: 3 (Par)

Hole 15: 4 (Birdie)

Hole 16: 3 (Par)

Hole 17: 4 (Birdie)

Hole 18: 4 (Par)

Round 3

Hole 1: 5 (Par)

Hole 2: 3 (Par)

Hole 3: 3 (Birdie)

Hole 4: 5 (Par)

Hole 5: 3 (Birdie)

Hole 6: 5 (Par)

Hole 7: 3 (Par)

Hole 8: 4 (Par)

Hole 9: 4 (Par)

Hole 10: 4 (Par)

Hole 11: 4 (Par)

Hole 12: 5 (Bogey)

Hole 13: 4 (Par)

Hole 14: 3 (Par)

Hole 15: 4 (Birdie)

Hole 16: 3 (Par)

Hole 17: 5 (Par)

Hole 18: 5 (Bogey)

