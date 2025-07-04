Charley Hull blends sport and style in deodorant brand campaign as fresh photos surface

Charley Hull is once again turning heads with her unique blend of sport and style. The LPGA star was recently featured in a new Salt & Stone campaign, where she’s seen posing in a sleek white outfit for the wellness brand’s latest carousel post.

Hull officially became a brand ambassador for Salt & Stone in July 2025. The Los Angeles-based brand is known for its clean, natural personal care products, making it a perfect fit for her active lifestyle. Their range includes mineral-based deodorants like the Santal roll-on, body wash, moisturizers, and more.

In the latest post, Salt & Stone captioned:

"@charley.hull swipes on Santal before getting sweaty on the course ⛳️"

The collaboration comes as Charley Hull prepares for the KPMG Women’s Irish Open, her 10th start of the LPGA Tour season. The 29-year-old has made the cut in eight of her nine events so far, with her best finish a T4 at the HSBC Women’s World Championship.

Currently ranked 42nd in the CME Globe points standings, Hull is yet to claim her first win of 2025. She’ll be aiming for a breakthrough at Carton House, where she tees it up for the first time.

How did Charley Hull play in the first round of the KPMG Women’s Irish Open?

Charley Hull had an eventful start at the KPMG Women’s Irish Open, finishing her opening round with a score of 70, 3-under par, as she sits tied for 20th.

She got off to a strong start on the front nine. Hull opened the first hole with a birdie on par-5 and added three more birdies in a row on holes 3, 4, and 5. However, she dropped shots with bogeys on the par-4 eighth and ninth holes, ending her front nine at 2-under par with 35 strokes.

On the back nine, Hull birdied the par-4 10th and the par-4 13th but gave back a shot with a bogey on the par-5 18th. She closed the back nine at 1-under par, again carding 35 strokes.

Hull finished Round 1 with a total of 70, sitting at 3-under for the tournament.

Here’s Charley Hull’s hole-by-hole scorecard from Round 1:

Hole 1 (Par 5) – Birdie (4)

– Birdie (4) Hole 2 (Par 3) – Par (3)

– Par (3) Hole 3 (Par 4) – Birdie (3)

– Birdie (3) Hole 4 (Par 5) – Birdie (4)

– Birdie (4) Hole 5 (Par 4) – Birdie (3)

– Birdie (3) Hole 6 (Par 3) – Par (3)

– Par (3) Hole 7 (Par 4) – Par (4)

– Par (4) Hole 8 (Par 4) – Bogey (5)

– Bogey (5) Hole 9 (Par 4) – Bogey (5)

– Bogey (5) Out: 35 (-1)

Hole 10 (Par 4) – Birdie (3)

– Birdie (3) Hole 11 (Par 4) – Par (4)

– Par (4) Hole 12 (Par 3) – Par (4)

– Par (4) Hole 13 (Par 4) – Birdie (3)

– Birdie (3) Hole 14 (Par 5) – Par (5)

– Par (5) Hole 15 (Par 3) – Par (3)

– Par (3) Hole 16 (Par 4) – Par (4)

– Par (4) Hole 17 (Par 4) – Par (4)

– Par (4) Hole 18 (Par 5) – Bogey (6)

– Bogey (6) In: 35 (-1)

Total: 70 (-3)

