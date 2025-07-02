Charley Hull sweats it out in all-white as she features on a deodorant ad

Charley Hull has officially announced her partnership with Salt & Stone, a skincare and deodorant brand based in Los Angeles. After teasing the collab earlier, the LPGA star shared a promotional video on Instagram, showing herself playing golf in an all-white outfit while applying the brand’s underarm roll-on deodorant.

Hull captioned the post:

"Proud to be a new ambassador for @saltandstone"

Salt & Stone, launched in 2017, is known for its clean, natural ingredients. The brand has quickly grown in popularity, with its 2025 revenue estimated between $125 million and $150 million, according to industry reports. The brand itself posted a video on Instagram to announce its new collaborators.

Charley Hull now joins a growing list of athletes linked with the brand, including race car driver Toni Breidinger and NBA star Jerami Grant. Salt & Stone offers a range of unisex products, including body washes, moisturizers, mists and deodorants—all designed for active lifestyles.

Charley Hull will next play with her best friend at the 2025 KPMG Women’s Irish Open

Charley Hull is set to tee it up at the 2025 KPMG Women’s Irish Open alongside her longtime friend and fellow English golfer Georgia Hall. The duo will be paired with Ireland’s LET rookie Sara Byrne for the first two rounds on the O’Meara Course at Carton House.

This will mark the first time Hull and Hall are paired together in a stroke-play event in nearly a decade. Hall returns to the tournament after playing in last year’s edition and is excited to be back, especially with the strong local fan support. Hull, meanwhile, is making her debut at the Irish Open, having last played in Ireland at the 2011 PING Junior Solheim Cup. After a week off at home, she’s excited to start her European swing in front of big crowds and with close friends by her side. She said (via the LET's official website):

“It’s going to be really fun. I haven’t played with Georgia in a tournament for years in a stroke play event. I saw Annabel [Dimmock] won this event last year and we were watching on TV and saw there were loads of crowds and atmosphere, so it will be great."

Charley Hull also shared that the Irish Open is just the start of a packed European schedule:

“For the European swing, I’ve got the Women’s Irish Open and then Evian. I thought it would be great to play this event and it’s a good warm up for next week as well. Then week off followed by Scottish, AIG and London. It’s a busy stretch of events but it doesn’t feel that busy because we’re in Europe. Last week at home was lovely, I spent time with my family and my nephews and just chilled.”

The trio of Hall, Hull and Byrne is scheduled to tee off at 2 pm local time on Thursday (July 3) for the opening round.

