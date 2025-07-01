Charley Hull teases exciting collab with leading skincare and deodorant brand

Charley Hull has teased a new collaboration with the popular skincare and deodorant brand Salt & Stone. Founded in Los Angeles in 2017, the self-care brand is known for its clean ingredient formulas and has seen rapid growth, with projected 2025 revenue between $125 million and $150 million, according to industry reports.

Hull shared a short teaser on her Instagram story by reposting a reel from Salt & Stone’s official page, simply captioning it:

"Coming soon..."

Charley Hull teased her upcoming partnership with Salt & Stone (via charley.hull)

The original Salt & Stone post promoted their deodorant with the line:

"The Deodorant for the ones who never miss."

Although Hull hasn’t revealed full details of the partnership, her post and the fact that she follows the brand on Instagram hint that an official announcement could be coming soon.

In addition to her brand deals, Hull was recently named an ambassador for the Golf Foundation, a charity dedicated to growing junior golf in the UK. She joins a lineup of well-known supporters, including Sky Sports pundit Nick Dougherty, 7x DP World Tour winner Tommy Fleetwood, and former pros like Oli Fisher and Graeme Storm.

Hull, who started playing golf at the age of two with her father at Kettering Golf Club, has been a role model for young girls in golf for years. Speaking about her new role, she said:

“I’m really excited to play a part, and hopefully to get along to some events. I’m always looking for ways to get more girls to watch and play the game, and what the Golf Foundation are doing is vital."

One of the Golf Foundation’s key programs is the GolfSixes League, launched in 2017. The format encourages non-handicap and high-handicap players to enjoy team golf in a fun, fast-paced setting. In 2024, the program reached over 9,100 young players across 738 clubs, with 25% of the participants being girls.

When will Charley Hull play next?

Charley Hull is set to make her next appearance at the KPMG Women’s Irish Open, scheduled from July 3 to 6, 2025, at Carton House in Kildare, Ireland. This will be her 10th start of the 2025 LPGA season.

Hull skipped the recently concluded Dow Championship but shared her excitement for the upcoming event on Instagram. Posting a photo in a beige cord set from her hotel room at Carton House, she wrote:

"Ready for the @kpmgwomensopen this week staying at the stunning @cartonhouse.fairmont @cartonhousegolf. Who’s coming out to watch?"

Charley Hull posed in a beige outfit at her hotel, sharing her excitement for the Irish Open (via charley.hull)

This will be Hull’s first time playing the Irish Open. In an interview with Irish Golfer, she said:

"I’ve heard so many good things about the KPMG Women’s Irish Open and I can’t wait to play. This will be my first Professional event in Ireland since I turned Pro in 2013, and it seems like the perfect event to mark this occasion. I look forward to experiencing Carton House and to meet the huge number of Irish fans that I have heard support this event so well – I am very excited to see you all soon!"

Ryan McCarthy, Managing Partner at KPMG Ireland, also welcomed her participation:

"The addition of Charley Hull to the field will take the event to a new level this year. Watching her play alongside Leona Maguire and the new Solheim Cup captain, Anna Nordqvist, will be incredible," he said.

So far in 2025, Charley Hull has played in nine LPGA events, with one top-10 finish and one missed cut.

Here are her 2025 LPGA finishes so far:

Tied 12th – KPMG Women’s PGA Championship (+5)

Tied 12th – U.S. Women’s Open (-1)

Tied 32nd – Mexico Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba (+1)

Tied 40th – Black Desert Championship (-8)

Missed Cut – The Chevron Championship (+4)

Tied 28th – T-Mobile Match Play (-25)

Tied 11th – Ford Championship (-17)

4th – HSBC Women’s World Championship (-7)

Tied 19th – Founders Cup (-8)

