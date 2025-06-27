Charley Hull makes a massive stride in bringing girls to golf as she becomes the brand ambassador of a non-profit organisation

Charley Hull made a huge decision to become a brand ambassador for an NGO. The announcement was made on Instagram, and the organisation in question is the Golf Foundation. It is a UK-based charity dedicated to bringing kids from all backgrounds to the game of golf. They also assist kids in developing their confidence, teamwork, fitness, and mental resilience.

Ad

All of this information is according to their official website. Charley Hull becoming a brand ambassador will draw a lot more attention to them, which is precisely what they want. Hull is a well-known figure in the golf world, and in this way or that, she is always a hot topic. Her job in the NGO will also include encouraging more girls from diverse backgrounds to play golf.

The Golf Foundation's announcement post included a photo of Charley Hull and a comment expressing how delighted the NGO is to collaborate with her. The caption reads:

Ad

Trending

"Incredibly excited to announce Charley Hull as our new ambassador for the Golf Foundation. She will focus on the successful GolfSixes League programme and helping to get more girls into the game."

Apart from this, Hull also revealed her thoughts on the NGO. According to the same Instagram post caption, she stated,

"I'm excited to play a part - what the Golf Foundation is doing is vital, we just need to grow and get more eyes on what is going on!"

Ad

Ad

The Golf Foundation is heavily involved with three golf events: HSBC Golf Roots, GolfSixes League, and a few more local school projects. Hull will be heavily active in the GolfSixes League, which has a team-oriented concept. It usually engages 9,179 young players, with 25% of them being girls, roughly twice the junior golf average.

How has Charley Hull's 2025 season gone thus far?

KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2025 - Final Round - Source: Getty

Talking about her game, Charley Hull has had an ordinary season thus far. She has yet to win a tournament, but she has cut in nearly every one she has entered, except the Chevron Championship.

Ad

Hull recently competed in the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, finishing tied for 12th place with a total score of 293, which is 5 shots over par. Talking about her full season, here is a look at it:

Feb 6–9: Founders Cup presented by U.S. Virgin Islands – T19

Founders Cup presented by U.S. Virgin Islands – T19 Feb 27–Mar 2: HSBC Women's World Championship – T4

HSBC Women's World Championship – T4 Mar 27–30: Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass – T11

Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass – T11 Apr 24–27: The Chevron Championship – Missed Cut

The Chevron Championship – Missed Cut May 1–4: Black Desert Championship – T40

Black Desert Championship – T40 May 22–25: MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba – T32

MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba – T32 May 29–Jun 1: U.S. Women's Open presented by Ally – T12

U.S. Women's Open presented by Ally – T12 Jun 19–22: KPMG Women's PGA Championship – T12

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More