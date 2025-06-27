  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Charley Hull makes a massive stride in bringing girls to golf as she becomes the brand ambassador of a non-profit organisation

Charley Hull makes a massive stride in bringing girls to golf as she becomes the brand ambassador of a non-profit organisation

By Anurag Bhardwaj
Published Jun 27, 2025 14:45 GMT
KPMG Women
KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2025 - Round Two - Source: Getty

Charley Hull made a huge decision to become a brand ambassador for an NGO. The announcement was made on Instagram, and the organisation in question is the Golf Foundation. It is a UK-based charity dedicated to bringing kids from all backgrounds to the game of golf. They also assist kids in developing their confidence, teamwork, fitness, and mental resilience.

Ad

All of this information is according to their official website. Charley Hull becoming a brand ambassador will draw a lot more attention to them, which is precisely what they want. Hull is a well-known figure in the golf world, and in this way or that, she is always a hot topic. Her job in the NGO will also include encouraging more girls from diverse backgrounds to play golf.

The Golf Foundation's announcement post included a photo of Charley Hull and a comment expressing how delighted the NGO is to collaborate with her. The caption reads:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Incredibly excited to announce Charley Hull as our new ambassador for the Golf Foundation. She will focus on the successful GolfSixes League programme and helping to get more girls into the game."

Apart from this, Hull also revealed her thoughts on the NGO. According to the same Instagram post caption, she stated,

"I'm excited to play a part - what the Golf Foundation is doing is vital, we just need to grow and get more eyes on what is going on!"
Ad
Ad

The Golf Foundation is heavily involved with three golf events: HSBC Golf Roots, GolfSixes League, and a few more local school projects. Hull will be heavily active in the GolfSixes League, which has a team-oriented concept. It usually engages 9,179 young players, with 25% of them being girls, roughly twice the junior golf average.

How has Charley Hull's 2025 season gone thus far?

KPMG Women&#039;s PGA Championship 2025 - Final Round - Source: Getty
KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2025 - Final Round - Source: Getty

Talking about her game, Charley Hull has had an ordinary season thus far. She has yet to win a tournament, but she has cut in nearly every one she has entered, except the Chevron Championship.

Ad

Hull recently competed in the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, finishing tied for 12th place with a total score of 293, which is 5 shots over par. Talking about her full season, here is a look at it:

  • Feb 6–9: Founders Cup presented by U.S. Virgin Islands – T19
  • Feb 27–Mar 2: HSBC Women's World Championship – T4
  • Mar 27–30: Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass – T11
  • Apr 24–27: The Chevron Championship – Missed Cut
  • May 1–4: Black Desert Championship – T40
  • May 22–25: MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba – T32
  • May 29–Jun 1: U.S. Women's Open presented by Ally – T12
  • Jun 19–22: KPMG Women's PGA Championship – T12
About the author
Anurag Bhardwaj

Anurag Bhardwaj

Twitter icon

Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.

A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by pranavsethii
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications