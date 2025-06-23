Charley Hull gets honest about her feelings post heartbreaking KPMG Women’s PGA Championship: “I fought back”

Charley Hull recently took to her social media to talk about her heartbreaking finish at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship last week. With a total score of 5-over, she finished T12 on Sunday (June 22).

In it's Major debut, the Fields Ranch East course proved to be a challenge for even the most seasoned golfers last week. Hull was one of them in her opening round.

She had a disastrous start to her campaign at the Women's PGA Championship on Thursday (June 19). The British golfer hit one birdie, five bogeys and one double bogey to score 6-over 78 in Round 1.

Although she tried to make a comeback in the game with some strong performances in the later rounds, she eventually fell nine strokes short of winning the Major Championship. Minjee Lee took home her third Major title on Sunday (June 22) with a total score of 4-under.

On Monday (June 23), Charley Hull posted some pictures from the Women's PGA Championship on Instagram and shared her thoughts on the tournament. She wrote:

"T12 at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship ⛳️✌️✨ Pleased with how I fought back after Round 1 especially with such tough conditions out there! Thank you LPGA Tour for another testing but great major🤩 congrats Minjee Lee on the win🏆 Next up KPMG Women's Open"

Hull has never won the KPMG Women's PGA Championship before. Her best performance at the event came in 2018 when she finished T6. Park Sung-hyun had won the Major Championship that year.

How did Charley Hull perform at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship?

Charley Hull at the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2025 (Source: Getty)

After a tough start to the week, Charley Hull put on an excellent performance in the second round on Friday (June 20).

She started her day with a string of pars before carding a bogey on the par-4 6th hole. However, that proved to be her only mistake of the round as the ace golfer posted only birdies through the rest of the day. In total, she hit four birdies and one bogey to score 3-under 69.

Hull's form saw a dip on moving day as she shot a bogey on the very first hole. However, she quickly recovered with a birdie on the par-4 2nd hole. The golfer recorded two more bogeys on the 6th and 8th holes.

After a series of pars, the British golfer posted two consecutive birdies on the 14th and 15th holes. In total, she shot three birdies and four bogeys to close Round 3 at 1-over 73.

In the final round on Sunday (June 22), Hull once again hit two bogeys on the 6th and 8th holes. They were followed by a birdie on the par-5 9th hole. In total, she shot two birdies and three bogeys to finish the day at 1-over 73. Her total score was 5-over.

