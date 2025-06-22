"It's definitely testing you" - Nelly Korda speaks about the tough 'mental' test she is facing at the Fields Ranch East

Nelly Korda is currently competing at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship. The tournament is underway at the new Fields Ranch East course at PGA Frisco in Frisco, Texas. The course has been a nightmare for all of the golfers who are playing in this tournament, with only a couple of them scoring under par. Interestingly, Korda recently commented on the course, claiming it was a mental test.
The KPMG Women's PGA Championship recently conducted an interview with World No. 1 Korda regarding how the course has treated her. She explained that the new Fields Ranch East has gotten on her nerves. The golfer even compared it with Erin Hills, which hosted the 2025 Women's US Open. In that tournament, she finished with a -5 total score.
Talking about Fields Ranch East, Nelly Korda said:
"It's definitely testing you. I thought Erin Hills was a mental test, but jeez, this is a really mental test."
The Fields Ranch East is a par 72 course measuring 6,604 yards. Architect Gil Hanse designed the course, which has developed a reputation as a difficult, championship-caliber course. This is why the cut for this year's KPMG Women's PGA Championship was set at 7 shots over par.
Nelly Korda, on the other hand, has had a solid run on this course thus far. After three rounds, she has a score of two over par and is tied for sixth position. Surprisingly, Korda has yet to score a round under par. Her three rounds yielded scores of 72, 74 (+2) and 72.
How has Nelly Korda's 2025 season gone so far?
Nelly Korda enjoyed one of the most successful seasons in 2024, and her 2025 season has been a letdown in comparison. She has been on the verge of winning a tournament but has yet to secure one. Korda's closest call came during the 2025 Women's US Open, where she finished second. Speaking of her entire season, here's a detailed look:
Jan 30 – Feb 2: Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions
- Lake Nona Golf & Country Club
- Position: 2
- Total Score: 270 (−18)
Feb 6 – 9: Founders Cup presented by U.S. Virgin Islands
- Bradenton Country Club
- Position: T7
- Total Score: 272 (−12)
Mar 27 – 30: Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass
- Whirlwind Golf Club at Wild Horse Pass
- Position: T22
- Total Score: 274 (−14)
Apr 17 – 20: JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro
- El Caballero Country Club
- Position: T16
- Total Score: 274 (−14)
Apr 24 – 27: The Chevron Championship
- The Club at Carlton Woods
- Position: T14
- Total Score: 286 (−2)
May 8 – 11: Mizuho Americas Open
- Liberty National Golf Club
- Position: T5
- Total Score: 277 (−11)
May 29 – Jun 1: U.S. Women's Open presented by Ally
- Erin Hills
- Position: T2
- Total Score: 283 (−5)
Jun 6 – 8: ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer
- Seaview Hotel and Golf Club
- Position: T15
- Total Score: 205 (−8)
Jun 19 – 22: KPMG Women's PGA Championship (Still going)
- Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco
- Position: T6
- Total Score: 218 (+2)