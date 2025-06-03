Charley Hull gets real about Erin Hills challenge after solid 2025 U.S. Women’s Open finish

English golfer Charley Hull competed in the 2025 U.S. Open and had a strong showing. Following the tournament’s completion, she posted on Instagram that she “loved the challenge.”

Hull won the CME Group Tour Championship in 2016 and the Volunteers of America Classic in 2022. She has won four events on the Ladies European Tour and has yet to claim her first major championship title.

In the 2025 U.S. Women’s Open, Charley Hull scored a total of 1-under 287 across 72 holes and placed T12. After the competition, she shared several pictures while she was on the course at Erin Hills Golf Club. The caption read:

Trending

“T12 at the US Open🇺🇸 Loved the challenge that Erin Hills provided💪 thanks to @uswomensopen @usga for testing every part of our game🔥 Congrats @majastark1 on an awesome win👏”

Here's a look at the post:

During her final round at the U.S. Women’s Open, the 29-year-old golfer shot two bogeys on the second and fourth holes and went bogey-free on the front nine. On the back nine, she fired two more birdies, a bogey on the 15th, and a disastrous double bogey on the 17th to card 1-under 71 in her final round.

Charley Hull tied with Hannah Green for T12 and won $229,198 for her performance. Hull and Green finished six strokes behind Maja Stark, who snagged the title. Stark won the tournament with a 7-under 281. She was two strokes ahead of Nelly Korda Rio Takeda, who tied for T2 with 5-under 283.

At T4, Mao Saigo tied with Runoning Yin and Hye-Jin Choi. The three golfers scored 4-under 284 across 72 holes.

How has Charley Hull performed on the LPGA Tour this year?

LPGA Tour star Charley Hull at the 2025 U.S. Women's Open - Image Source: Imagn

So far, Charley Hull has had a decent run on the LPGA Tour this year. She kicked off the season at the Founders Cup, where she placed T19 after scoring 8-under 276. Her best performance so far was at the HSBC Women’s World Championship, where she finished with a score of 7-under 281. She placed T4, tied with Jin Hee Im and Gaby Lopez.

Hull finished at T11 in the Ford Championship, which is her second-best result so far. However, the Kettering-born golfer missed the cut in the first major of the year, the Chevron Championship, after scoring 4-over 148 in the tournament.

Charley Hull’s second-worst result was at the Black Desert Championship, where she made it to T40 with 8-under 280. She also failed to make it to the final round of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play and placed T32 at the Mexico Riviera Maya Open at Mayokaba. Notably, her third-best result was at the U.S. Open.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More