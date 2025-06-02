How did Charley Hull perform in Round 4 of the 2025 U.S. Women's Open?

By Varun Anand Bhat
Modified Jun 02, 2025 01:52 GMT
Charley Hull at the 2025 U.S. Women's Open [Image via Imagn]

Charley Hull's campaign at the 2025 U.S. Women's Open came to an end after she played all four rounds at Erin Hills Golf Club on Sunday. After four rounds of intense action, Hull managed to score 1-under par which ensured she finished T12.

On Sunday, the English golfer's Round 4 began with two birdies on the front nine. Hull's first birdie came on the par-4 hole 2, whereas her second birdie came on the par-4 hole 4. She managed to make par on the remaining holes on the front nine.

While Charley Hull's performance on the front nine was without a bogey, she could not maintain the same when it came to the back nine. Hull, 29, scored birdies on hole 11 and hole 14, but she shot a bogey immediately after on the par-4 hole 15.

A post by Charley Hull ahead of the 2025 U.S. Women's Open:

Things further worsened for Charley Hull when she made a double bogey on the par-4 hole 17. Hull managed to make par on the remaining holes, but her overall performance ensured she stayed 1-under par after four rounds, thus ensuring she finished T12.

How much did Charley Hull earn for her finish at the 2025 U.S. Women's Open?

The 2025 U.S. Women's Open had a total purse of $12,000,000. While the largest share of this purse went to the tournament winner Maja Stark ($2,400,000), Charley Hull earned $229,197 for her T12 finish. Here is a detailed look at the payout for the 2025 U.S. Women's Open:

  • WINNER - Maja Stark (-7) - $2.4 million
  • T2 - Nelly Korda (-5) - $1,052,621
  • T2 - Rio Takeda (-5) - $1,052,621
  • T4 - Hyejin Choi (-4) - $486,261.67
  • T4 - Ruoning Yin (-4) - $486,261.67
  • T4 - Mao Saigo (-4) - $486,261.67
  • T7 - Hailee Cooper (-3) - $$358,003.50
  • T7 - Hinako Shibuno (-3) - $358,003.50
  • T9 - Ariya Jutanugarn (-2) - $281,340.67
  • T9 - Angel Yin (-2) - $281,340.67
  • T9 - Linn Grant (-2) - $281,340.67
  • T12 - Charley Hull (-1) - $229,197.60
  • T12 - Hannah Green (-1) - $229,197.60
  • T14 - Ina Yoon (E) - $179,245
  • T14 - Jin Young Ko (E) - $179,245
  • T14 - Chiara Tamburlini (E) - $179,245
  • T14 - Yealimi Noh (E) - $179,245
  • T14 - Sarah Schmelzel (E) - $179,245
  • T19 - Madelene Sagstrom (+1) - $138,804
  • T19 - Gaby Lopez (+1) - $138,804
  • T19 - Julia Lopez Ramirez (+1) - $138,804
  • T22 - Esther Henseleit (+2) - $110,035
  • T22 - Chisato Iwai (+2) - $110,035
  • T22 - Andrea Lee (+2) - $110,035
  • T22 - Minjee Lee (+2) - $110,035
  • T26 - Lydia Ko (+3) - $91,569.50
  • T26 - A Lim Kim (+3) - $91,569.50
  • T28 - Pauline Roussin Bouchard (+4) - $82,016.67
  • T28 - Jing Yan (+4) - $82,016.67
  • T28 - Aline Krauter (+4) - $82,016.67
  • T31 - Auston Kim (+5) - $71,064.67
  • T31 - Allisen Corpuz (+5) - $71,064.67
  • T31 - Anna Nordqvist (+5) - $71,064.67
  • T31 - Lottie Woad (a) (+5) - $0
  • 35 - Ingrid Lindblad (+6) - $64,129
  • T36 - Nataliya Guseva (+7) - $53,854.86
  • T36 - Amy Yang (+7) - $53,854.86
  • T36 - Miyu Yamashita (+7) - $53,854.86
  • T36 - Saki Baba (+7) - $53,854.86
  • T36 - Hyunjo Yoo (+7) - $53,854.86
  • T36 - Farah O'Keefe (a) (+7) - $0
  • T36 - Carolina Lopez Chacarra (a) (+7) - $0
  • T36 - Haeran Ryu (+7) - $53,854.86
  • T36 - Yuri Kawamoto (+7) - $53,854.86
  • T45 - Kiara Romero (a) (+8) - $0
  • T45 - Sophie Hausmann (+8) - $39,231.60
  • T45 - Sakura Koiwai (+8) - $39,231.60
  • T45 - Akie Iwai (+8) - $39,231.60
  • T45 - Amari Avery (+8) - $39,231.60
  • T45 - Celine Boutier (+8) - $39,231.60
  • T51 - Jinhee Im (+9) - $31,334
  • T51 - Gemma Dryburgh (+9) - $31,334
  • T51 - Rayee Feng (a) (+9) - $0
  • 54 - In Gee Chun (+10) - $$29,083
  • 55 - Maria Jose Marin (a) (+11) - $0
  • T56 - Shiho Kuwaki (+12) - $27,501
  • T56 - Youmin Hwang (+12) - $27,501
  • 58 - Celine Borge (+15) - $26,527
  • 59 - Klara Davidson Spilkova (+16) - $26,041
  • 60 - Wichanee Meechai (+19) - $25,797
Varun Anand Bhat

Varun Anand Bhat

Varun is a Golf and WWE journalist for Sportskeeda with over 4 years of work experience in his bag. Currently pursuing a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, he worked for many sites, including EssentiallySports, FanSided, Khel Now, Get Football, and a few others.

Varun is a fan of golfer Scottie Scheffler due to the latter’s mindset, and he admires Roman Reigns’ ability to keep moving forward in life regardless of any obstacles. As a purist golf fan, he would love to compete at the Masters if given the opportunity, but is also happy with LIV Golf driving more eyeballs towards the sport. If he could go back in time and be a manager for someone in the WWE, it would have been Big Show.

Varun’s mantra for writing factually correct feature articles is thorough verification. Another key element in his writing is staying updated with both sports through the official websites of pro wrestling and Golf. He has had the privilege of interviewing MMA legend Greg Jackson in his career so far.

Varun likes to spend his free time reading or writing poetry and fiction. He also plans to learn and play golf in his spare time.

