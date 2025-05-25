Where is the 2025 U.S. Women's Open being played? Venue explored

The 2025 U.S. Women's Open will mark the 80th edition of the tournament. It is undoubtedly one of the most prominent tournaments in the sport; therefore, hosting this tournament is a huge deal. The upcoming edition of the U.S. Women's Open will be organized at Erin Hills Golf Course in Erin, Wisconsin.

The United States Women's Open will be held at Erin Hills Golf Course for the first time. Previously, the course was part of the 2017 men's U.S Open, which means it will become the 16th course to host both the men's and women's US Open.

Erin Hills is a tough course distinguished by its rolling hills and fescue-lined fairways. As a result, the 2025 U.S. Women's Open will undoubtedly present a challenge to all its participants. Erin Hills is a 72-par course that extends for roughly 6,736 yards.

Right now, the 2025 U.S. Women's Open is the talk of the town. The last edition offered a prize money of $12 million, with the winner taking $2,400,000 at home. In addition, NBC Sports will showcase almost 100 hours of live coverage across Peacock, USA Network, NBC, and GOLF Channel.

What is the field for the 2025 U.S. Women's Open?

The 2025 US Women's Open will include 156 golfers competing for the major trophy. After the first 36 holes, around 67 to 70 of these players will make the cut and play during the weekend.

The LPGA has assembled a strong field, making the U.S. Women's Open extremely competitive. Here's how it looks:

Hanna Alberto

Narin An

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Dottie Ardina

Amari Avery

Saki Baba

Pia Babnik

Sohyun Bae

Carla Bernat Escuder (a)

Brooke Biermann (a)

Celine Borge

Vanessa Borovilos (a)

Celine Boutier

Ashleigh Buhai

Hye-Jin Choi

In Gee Chun

Carlota Ciganda

Hailee Cooper

Allisen Corpuz

Lauren Coughlin

Abbey Daniel

Celeste Dao

Daniela Darquea

Klara Davidson Spilkova

Manon De Roey

Amanda Doherty

Gemma Dryburgh

Lindy Duncan

Jennifer Elliott

Maria Fassi

Rayee Feng (a)

Ayaka Furue

Isi Gabsa

Linn Grant

Hannah Green

Nataliya Guseva

Nasa Hataoka

Sophie Hausmann

Nanoko Hayashi

Brooke Henderson

Esther Henseleit

Kary Hollenbaugh (a)

Yu-Sang Hou

Wei-Ling Hsu

Anna Huang

Charley Hull

Youmin Hwang

Hinata Ikeba

Jin Hee Im

Chisato Iwai

Akie Iwai

Kotona Izumida

Jiwon Jeon

Leah John

Ariya Jutanugarn

Moriya Jutanugarn

Gabriella Kano (a)

Nicha Kanpai (a)

Minami Katsu

Gurleen Kaur

Yui Kawamoto

Megan Khang

Hyo Joo Kim

Sei Young Kim

A Lim Kim

Grace Kim

Su Ji Kim

Auston Kim

Hazuki Kimura (a)

Lydia Ko

Jin Young Ko

Sakura Koiwai

Katelyn Kong (a)

Nelly Korda

Aline Krauter

Jennifer Kupcho

Shiho Kuwaki

Stephanie Kyriacou

Minjee Lee

Andrea Lee

Mi Hyang Lee

Jude Lee (a)

Sophia Lee (a)

Ilhee Lee

Jeongeun Lee5

Jeongeun Lee6

Napat Lertsadwattana

Katie Li (a)

Sarah Lim (a)

Ingrid Lindblad

Leta Lindley

Gaby Lopez

Julia Lopez Ramirez

Carolina Lopez-Chacarra (a)

Dasom Ma

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Leona Maguire

Rianne Malixi (a)

Maria Jose Marin (a)

Paula Martin Sampedro (a)

Caley McGinty

Wichanee Meechai

Kim Metraux

Aira Nagasawa (a)

Lauren Nguyen (a)

Yuna Nishimura

Yealimi Noh

Anna Nordqvist

Farah O'Keefe (a)

Emily Odwin (a)

Sung Hyun Park

Sophia Popov

Seunghui Ro

Kiara Romero (a)

Pauline Roussin-Bouchard

Gabriela Ruffels

Hana Ryskova (a)

Haeran Ryu

Madelene Sagstrom

Mao Saigo

Yuka Saso

Sarah Schmelzel

Hinako Shibuno

Jiyai Shin

Jenny Shin

Elina Sinz

Andie Smith (a)

Maja Stark

Linnea Strom

Jasmine Suwannapura

Ai Suzuki

Rio Takeda

Asterisk Talley (a)

Chiara Tamburlini

Kelly Tan

Patty Tavatanakit

Jeeno Thitikul

Lexi Thompson

Pei-Ying Tsai

Yani Tseng

Albane Valenzuela

Kailie Vongsaga

Lilia Vu

Chanettee Wannasaen

Dana Williams

Lottie Woad (a)

Miyu Yamashita

Jing Yan

Amy Yang

Ruoning Yin

Angel Yin

Hyunjo Yoo

Ina Yoon

Arpichaya Yubol

Rose Zhang

