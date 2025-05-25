Where is the 2025 U.S. Women's Open being played? Venue explored

The 2025 U.S. Women's Open will mark the 80th edition of the tournament. It is undoubtedly one of the most prominent tournaments in the sport; therefore, hosting this tournament is a huge deal. The upcoming edition of the U.S. Women's Open will be organized at Erin Hills Golf Course in Erin, Wisconsin.
The United States Women's Open will be held at Erin Hills Golf Course for the first time. Previously, the course was part of the 2017 men's U.S Open, which means it will become the 16th course to host both the men's and women's US Open.
Erin Hills is a tough course distinguished by its rolling hills and fescue-lined fairways. As a result, the 2025 U.S. Women's Open will undoubtedly present a challenge to all its participants. Erin Hills is a 72-par course that extends for roughly 6,736 yards.
Right now, the 2025 U.S. Women's Open is the talk of the town. The last edition offered a prize money of $12 million, with the winner taking $2,400,000 at home. In addition, NBC Sports will showcase almost 100 hours of live coverage across Peacock, USA Network, NBC, and GOLF Channel.
What is the field for the 2025 U.S. Women's Open?
The 2025 US Women's Open will include 156 golfers competing for the major trophy. After the first 36 holes, around 67 to 70 of these players will make the cut and play during the weekend.
The LPGA has assembled a strong field, making the U.S. Women's Open extremely competitive. Here's how it looks:
- Hanna Alberto
- Narin An
- Pajaree Anannarukarn
- Dottie Ardina
- Amari Avery
- Saki Baba
- Pia Babnik
- Sohyun Bae
- Carla Bernat Escuder (a)
- Brooke Biermann (a)
- Celine Borge
- Vanessa Borovilos (a)
- Celine Boutier
- Ashleigh Buhai
- Hye-Jin Choi
- In Gee Chun
- Carlota Ciganda
- Hailee Cooper
- Allisen Corpuz
- Lauren Coughlin
- Abbey Daniel
- Celeste Dao
- Daniela Darquea
- Klara Davidson Spilkova
- Manon De Roey
- Amanda Doherty
- Gemma Dryburgh
- Lindy Duncan
- Jennifer Elliott
- Maria Fassi
- Rayee Feng (a)
- Ayaka Furue
- Isi Gabsa
- Linn Grant
- Hannah Green
- Nataliya Guseva
- Nasa Hataoka
- Sophie Hausmann
- Nanoko Hayashi
- Brooke Henderson
- Esther Henseleit
- Kary Hollenbaugh (a)
- Yu-Sang Hou
- Wei-Ling Hsu
- Anna Huang
- Charley Hull
- Youmin Hwang
- Hinata Ikeba
- Jin Hee Im
- Chisato Iwai
- Akie Iwai
- Kotona Izumida
- Jiwon Jeon
- Leah John
- Ariya Jutanugarn
- Moriya Jutanugarn
- Gabriella Kano (a)
- Nicha Kanpai (a)
- Minami Katsu
- Gurleen Kaur
- Yui Kawamoto
- Megan Khang
- Hyo Joo Kim
- Sei Young Kim
- A Lim Kim
- Grace Kim
- Su Ji Kim
- Auston Kim
- Hazuki Kimura (a)
- Lydia Ko
- Jin Young Ko
- Sakura Koiwai
- Katelyn Kong (a)
- Nelly Korda
- Aline Krauter
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Shiho Kuwaki
- Stephanie Kyriacou
- Minjee Lee
- Andrea Lee
- Mi Hyang Lee
- Jude Lee (a)
- Sophia Lee (a)
- Ilhee Lee
- Jeongeun Lee5
- Jeongeun Lee6
- Napat Lertsadwattana
- Katie Li (a)
- Sarah Lim (a)
- Ingrid Lindblad
- Leta Lindley
- Gaby Lopez
- Julia Lopez Ramirez
- Carolina Lopez-Chacarra (a)
- Dasom Ma
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- Leona Maguire
- Rianne Malixi (a)
- Maria Jose Marin (a)
- Paula Martin Sampedro (a)
- Caley McGinty
- Wichanee Meechai
- Kim Metraux
- Aira Nagasawa (a)
- Lauren Nguyen (a)
- Yuna Nishimura
- Yealimi Noh
- Anna Nordqvist
- Farah O'Keefe (a)
- Emily Odwin (a)
- Sung Hyun Park
- Sophia Popov
- Seunghui Ro
- Kiara Romero (a)
- Pauline Roussin-Bouchard
- Gabriela Ruffels
- Hana Ryskova (a)
- Haeran Ryu
- Madelene Sagstrom
- Mao Saigo
- Yuka Saso
- Sarah Schmelzel
- Hinako Shibuno
- Jiyai Shin
- Jenny Shin
- Elina Sinz
- Andie Smith (a)
- Maja Stark
- Linnea Strom
- Jasmine Suwannapura
- Ai Suzuki
- Rio Takeda
- Asterisk Talley (a)
- Chiara Tamburlini
- Kelly Tan
- Patty Tavatanakit
- Jeeno Thitikul
- Lexi Thompson
- Pei-Ying Tsai
- Yani Tseng
- Albane Valenzuela
- Kailie Vongsaga
- Lilia Vu
- Chanettee Wannasaen
- Dana Williams
- Lottie Woad (a)
- Miyu Yamashita
- Jing Yan
- Amy Yang
- Ruoning Yin
- Angel Yin
- Hyunjo Yoo
- Ina Yoon
- Arpichaya Yubol
- Rose Zhang