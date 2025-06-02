Charley Hull shares swing from the 2025 US Open after disappointment at Erin Hills

Charley Hull finished T12 at the US Women's Open. She fell six strokes short of winning the second Major of the season as Maja Stark took home the Harton S. Semple trophy on Sunday (June 1).

Ad

Despite the disappointing finish at Erin Hills, Hull reshared her golf swing video posted by the US Women's Open on her Instagram story on Monday (June 2). The Briton could be seen sporting a dark blue shirt, matching cap, white trousers, and shoes in the reel.

Image via @charley.hull

Hull had started her campaign at the US Women's Open last week with an even par on Thursday (May 29). She hit four birdies and four bogeys in her opening round.

Ad

Trending

In Round 2, the 29-year-old shot one birdie and two bogeys to score 1-over 73. She barely scratched past the 1-over cutline to advance to the weekend rounds.

On moving day, Hull hit three bogeys back-to-back on the 4th, 5th and 6th holes. Despite the early stumbles, her performance saw an improvement compared to the second round. She carded six birdies and five bogeys to score 1-under 71.

In the final round on Sunday (June 1), she posted four birdies, one bogey and one double bogey to close the day at 1-under 71. Her total score at the end of the tournament was 1-under.

Ad

"Loved the challenge that Erin Hills provided" - Charley Hull

Charley Hull at the U.S. Women's Open 2025 - Round Two (Source: Getty)

Charley Hull shared her thoughts on Instagram about playing at Erin Hills for the US Women's Open last week.

Ad

She expressed her gratitude towards the tournament and the USGA "for testing every part" of their game as well as congratulated winner Maja Stark, writing:

"T12 at the US Open. Loved the challenge that Erin Hills provided💪 thanks to US Women's Open (and) USGA for testing every part of our game🔥 Congrats Maja Stark on an awesome win."

Ad

Hull is yet to register a win this season. Out of the eight starts that she made this year, the ace golfer made the top-10 in one event. At the Chevron Championship in April she wasn't able to make the cut.

The next Major Championship will be the Women's PGA Championship which will be held from June 19th to 22nd, 2025 at the Fields Ranch East in Texas. Amy Yang had won the event last year.

Charley Hull has never won a Major title in her career so far. She will be looking to change that later this month.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ira Deokule Ira Deokule is a dedicated sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Golf and other sports such as swimming, bodybuilding, gymnastics, and track and field. With a post-graduate degree in Media and Communication Studies from DMCS, SPPU, Pune, and a specialization in Video Production, she combines her academic background with practical experience as a national-level track and field athlete.



Ira's journalistic journey includes freelancing for FirstSportz during the Tokyo Olympics, where her articles gained significant recognition. She prioritizes accuracy and ethics, relying on verified sources and personal expertise to provide insightful, engaging content. Her unique perspective as an athlete enriches her understanding of sports dynamics, allowing her to write with neutrality and respect for her subjects.



Outside of journalism, Ira enjoys writing creative pieces, reading, dancing, and exploring filmmaking. She draws inspiration from trailblazing female golfers like Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko, whose achievements have elevated the visibility of women's golf. Ira aspires to cover iconic events like The Masters and is interested in the evolving landscape of golf, including the impact of LIV Golf. Know More