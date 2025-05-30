What is the projected cutline at the 2025 US Women's Open?

Round 2 of the US Women's Open is currently underway at the Erin Hills Golf Course in Wisconsin. The projected cutline is 1-over with the top 60 players and ties advancing to the weekend rounds.

Chevron Championship winner Mao Saigo is leading the standings at the moment. World no. 1 Nelly Korda is trailing her by three strokes along with Rio Takeda.

If the cut line is is confirmed to be 1-over by the culmination of Round 2 on Friday (May 30) then defending champion Yuka Saso would be at the risk of not making the cut as her total score at the moment is 2-over. She was yet to start her second round at the time of writing.

Prominent names such as Haeran Ryu, Ashleigh Buhai, Brooke Henderson, Yani Tseng, and Lauren Coughlin among others are also in the danger zone. They will have to up their ante in Round 2 of the US Women's Open on Friday to qualify for the weekend rounds.

"It's very demanding off the tee with all the bunkers" - Nelly Korda on playing at Erin Hills for the US Women's Open

Nelly Korda at the U.S. Women's Open 2025 - Round One (Source: Getty)

The Erin Hills Golf Course is not an easy one to tackle and World no. 1 Nelly Korda can attest to that. Heading into the US Women's Open this week, she talked about the kind of characteristics one would need to play at the course.

Calling the course "demanding", Korda mentioned that playing it was a "good test" for one's "entire game" (via ASAP Text).

"It's very demanding off the tee with all the bunkers. The bunkers are not easy. Sometimes you just don't even have a stance in them because they're so small. Then the shots into the greens and also the greens. Just an overall good test of your entire game."

Nelly Korda had a disappointing run at the Chevron Championship in April. Although she had arrived at Woodlands as the defending champion, she eventually finished T14. She struggled in her opening round and despite a massive turnaround in the later rounds, the damage was already done.

The ace golfer will be hoping to script a redemption arc at the second Major of the season this week. She has never won the US Women's Open before in her career. The closest she had come to lifting the Harton S. Semple trophy was she finished T8 in 2022. Minjee Lee won the tournament that year.

In Round 2 of the 2025 US Women's Open on Friday (May 30), Korda scored 5-under 67 after hitting seven birdies and two bogeys.

