Who is Mao Saigo? All about the 23-Y-O who won the 2025 Chevron Championship

Mao Saigo emerged victorious at the first LPGA Major of the season, the 2025 Chevron Championship, on Sunday, April 27, at The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas.

Saigo posted scores of 70, 68, 69 and 74 in the four rounds of the Chevron Championship, finishing at 7-under. She had tied for first with Ruoning Yin, Hyo Joo Kim, Lindy Duncan and Ariya Jutanugarn before winning her first LPGA tournament in a five-way playoff with a birdie on the first extra hole.

In the post-tournament press conference, Saigo said (via ASAP Sports):

"It was my dream to earn this major. It is my first time to win this tournament, and I was able to realize my dream, and I'm very happy about this."

Mao Saigo, born on Oct. 8, 2001, in Chiba, Japan, began playing golf at the age of five. Her first win came in 2019, when she won the Japan Women's Amateur Championship. She turned professional in 2020 and started playing on Japan's LPGA Tour.

In 2021, she had seven runner-up finishes and ranked fourth on the money list, while in 2022, she won five JLPGA titles, including wins at the Daikin Orchid Ladies Golf Tournament and the Panasonic Open Ladies Golf Tournament.

Saigo joined the LPGA Tour in 2024 after tying for second place at the LPGA Q-Series. In 2024, she competed in 29 events and made the cut in 24. She had seven top-10 finishes and finished ninth in the Race to CME Globe standings. She had runner-up finishes at the CPKC Women’s Open and Buick LPGA Shanghai. Talking about her close finishes, Saigo said:

"Last year, it was a very intention competition. I was so close, but I was not able to make it. It was very disappointing. This year, I was able to win and learn the LPGA title, and I'm extremely excited about this."

Mao Saigo was awarded the 2024 Louise Suggs Rolex Rookie of the Year.

Let's take a look at Saigo's 10 best performances in her professional career:

2022 The Amundi Evian Championship: T3

2024 CPKC Women's Open: 2

2023 39th Itoen Ladies Golf Tournament: 1

2022 YAMAHA Ladies Open Katsuragi: 1

2022 BRIDGESTONE LADIES OPEN: 1

2022 Panasonic Open Ladies Golf Tournament: 1

2022 AXA Ladies Golf Tournament in Miyazaki: 1

2022 Daikin Orchid Ladies Golf Tournament: 1

2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship: T7

2024 AIG Women's Open: T7

How has Mao Saigo performed in 2025?

Mao Saigo has had a great start to the 2025 season. In eight starts, she has made the cut six times and has had one win and three top-10 finishes and is fourth in the Race to CME Globe standings.

The 23-year-old has big aspirations in the remaining majors. When asked what's next for her, she said:

"I still have four more majors to go, and I want to shoot for No. 1 in the world. I will do my best in the remaining four majors."

Let's take a look at Mao Saigo's performances on the LPGA Tour in 2025:

The Chevron Championship : 1 (281, -7)

: 1 (281, -7) JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro : 68 (284, -4)

: 68 (284, -4) T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards : T9 (280, -8)

: T9 (280, -8) Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass : CUT (149, +5)

: CUT (149, +5) Blue Bay LPGA : T5 (282, -6)

: T5 (282, -6) HSBC Women's World Championship : T11 (283, -5)

: T11 (283, -5) Honda LPGA Thailand : T33 (282, -6)

: T33 (282, -6) Founders Cup presented by U.S. Virgin Islands: T28 (279, -5)

